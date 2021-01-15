Long before talk of a downtown Mankato renaissance, Art Petrie was laying the early building blocks of the long, circuitous path of success for the downtown and much of the rest of Mankato.
As downtown stores emptied to move to the Madison Avenue hilltop, part of downtown was enclosed to make the Mankato Mall, which soon failed financially. Petrie and business partner Lyle Berman took it over and nursed it along until later developers would take over and begin building it into the governmental center and related offices and businesses it is today.
Petrie died Dec. 30 at age 86 in Las Vegas, where he’d lived since the early 1990s. Besides his development activity in Vegas, Petrie and his Petrie Development Corp., headed by his daughter Sue Michaletz, remained active with Mankato projects up until his death. Michaletz said many of those recent projects, including the planned redevelopment of the downtown Hy-Vee, will continue.
During his years in Mankato, Petrie took on numerous financially struggling properties, including several low-income apartment complexes, the Inn Town, Town & Country, Eastport as well as the former lower campus of then-Mankato State University.
Michaletz said her dad was perhaps most proud of buying the MSU lower campus. At the time the university was split between there and its new hilltop location but couldn’t afford to move everything up until they sold the lower campus.
“He thought that was a really important project to help MSU and redevelop the lower campus,” she said.
Petrie developed or sold to others the buildings on lower campus, which now include VINE, Old Main Village and parts of the county offices.
Michaletz said the other project he was most proud of was bringing the original Shopko to Mankato. “He wanted to bring in a store with good quality things that were more affordable for people.”
Petrie, a New Jersey native who had a scrappy and brash business persona, was often a controversial figure as he scraped together public subsidies and private partnerships to revive distressed properties and preside over high-profile projects.
“Art was a really generous guy when you got to know him. He did a lot of great things, but because he had a large profile, a lot of people viewed that as a negative,” said Wayne Wandersee, a close friend who did many development projects through A W Construction, a firm created by Petrie and Wandersee.
“Every time something went south, he’d get criticism. But most of the things that went south he didn’t start but had taken them over and spent a lot of money improving them.”
Petrie was also active in the DFL Party on the state and national level and served as an usher at Hubert Humphry’s funeral. He served on the Governors Crime Commission and on the World Trade Center Board for Govs. Wendell Anderson and Rudy Perpich.
Petrie had an abiding interest in creating low-income housing and developing projects and organizations that helped those in need. He was a founding member of MRCI, which provides employment for people with disabilities. He built several low-income housing complexes around the state.
A devoted member of AA for 45 years, Petrie helped develop what is now House of Hope and personally helped many find their sobriety.
Roots in Mankato
Petrie was born in 1934 in Jersey City, New Jersey. The oldest of seven kids, his dad died when Petrie was in his late teens, leaving him to help his mom support the family.
“He came from absolutely nothing,” Michaletz said. “He sold papers off the corner and the mob kicked him off his corner. He shined shoes. He did everything he could to help his family.”
When he was 19, Petrie joined the Army, in part because it would be a good, steady paycheck. He sent 80% of it back to his mom.
That upbringing, said Michaletz, her sister Paula Baker and brother Mitch during an interview from Las Vegas where the family gathered, led their dad to a lifetime of helping others.
Baker said that decades ago Petrie anonymously donated money so the city could renovate the deteriorating Tourtellotte Pool.
Baker said one day as she was tagging along with her dad, who was in the old Madsen’s grocery store, a woman ahead of him was unable to pay for a prescription for her son, so Petrie paid for it.
On a business trip to Colorado, she said Petrie stopped in to see a friend of Baker’s and found he had no groceries in his apartment. “Dad went out and bought him a bunch of groceries and brought them to him.”
Petrie was part of the group that originally got the Minnesota Vikings to come to Mankato for training camp.
Michaletz said that during one training camp a rookie player got in trouble. “Dad set him up in an apartment and he’d invite him over to our house to eat with us. He did a lot of that. He saw people in need and knew he was in a position to help them.”
Political player
Petrie was an avid supporter and fundraiser for the DFL and counted former Govs. Perpich and Anderson among his friends.
Roger Moe, who served as DFL majority leader of the Minnesota Senate and was the 2002 nominee for governor, had a 45-year friendship with Petrie.
“I had the good fortune to meet Art sometime in the mid ‘70s. Then Gov. Wendy Anderson invited me to go down and play golf with Art and some others. That began a 45-year friendship.”
In more recent years Moe did some business deals with Petrie and the two often visited each other. “I talked to him about a week before he died. We were reminiscing on a number of things,” Moe said.
“He was a very, very loyal friend. Just a great guy. Like all developers, he took risks. He put all his chips in and sometimes he lost them, and sometimes he made it.”
Big impact
After his military service, Army buddy Bob Gray, who was attending college in Mankato, urged Petrie to come here for college because MSU would accept Petrie’s GED. Petrie got off the bus in Mankato with $16 in his pocket.
Petrie didn’t finish college but would ensure his six children had the opportunity to complete their education, debt free.
After school, Petrie worked selling windows and siding at Sears before becoming an insurance agent and building up an agency that had several agents.
He married P. Jane Mullin of Mankato and they had six children. They divorced in 1998.
He married Carolyn Wise in 1999. She died in 2016.
Wandersee said Petrie’s impact on the city he loved was widespread. “He was very active in the community. He had more drive and stamina than anyone I know. He had a huge impact on the city.”
Beyond all his work downtown through Petrie Development Corp., which he founded in 1976, Petrie and Wandersee were involved in a number of hilltop developments, including work that brought in Walmart, Sam’s, Hy-Vee and Shopko.
After moving to Las Vegas, Petrie developed a number of residential, commercial, hotels, retail and office projects.
Baker said her dad had a gift for meeting new people, and virtually everyone he became business partners with also became close friends.
Petrie met Dick Feeney, who was involved in producing Vegas shows, and they quickly became friends. “Dick needed some financial backing to produce shows and Dad participated.”
The partnership resulted in Petrie having executive producer credits for two long-running Las Vegas shows: The Rat Pack is Back tribute show and MJ Live. He was also owner of Art 2 art LLC, an art gallery in Las Vegas.
