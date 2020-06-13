Supt. Eric Bartleson had foresight during a divisive time for the communities that now comprise the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District.
He led through the consolidation of the Lake Crystal and Wellcome Memorial districts in the 1980s.
The merger was controversial, especially in the smaller communities. But Bartleson never lost faith the union was the right step for students in the long term, former colleagues said.
“He was a visionary,” said former LCWM School Board member Judy Hepworth.
“He laid the groundwork that has made LCWM the strong district that is today,” said longtime board member Kent Thiesse.
Bartleson, who also briefly led Mankato Area Public Schools and taught at Minnesota State University, died Monday at age 75 at his home in Winona.
The Iowa native first came to Mankato to study at the university in the 1960s. After teaching and serving as a high school principal in Marshall and Milaca, he returned to the region in 1981 to become superintendent of the Lake Crystal School District. He led that district and then the consolidated LCWM for 13 years.
Bartleson believed the consolidation would bring more financial stability while allowing the schools to offer a greater breadth of opportunities, the members of the School Board said.
“He believed it was the best thing for the students,” Hepworth said. “He always put the education first.” At the same time he respected the boards’ oversight and he provided them the data they needed to make an informed decision.
“He guided us but he let us make the decision,” she said.
The challenges did not end once LCWM was formed in 1987, Thiesse said. But Bartleson brought together the staff and managed a new budget as seamlessly as possible, he said.
Former teacher Kathy Roth said Bartleson was well respected by most teachers, even when he pushed them out of comfort zones. He championed providing educators with professional development opportunities and encouraged them to try new teaching techniques.
Neighbor Linda Heydt said Bartleson always embraced new challenges for himself as well. She wasn’t surprised when he moved on to lead Mankato Area Public Schools.
“Lake Crystal lost one of the best superintendents we ever had,” she said.
Former Mankato School Board member Kathy Brynaert said Bartleson continued to welcome new ideas in Mankato. He was a supporter of the group of parents beginning to explore the idea of an alternative elementary school, Brynaert said. Their work laid the foundation for Bridges Community School.
Ed Waltman, who was assistant superintendent when Bartleson came to Mankato in 1995, said Bartleson’s strength was relationship building.
“He could make connections very well,” Waltman said. “I can’t remember anyone who didn’t appreciate him.”
The Mankato district was grappling with declining enrollment and correspondingly declining revenues.
When MSU offered him a professor position in the education leadership department 1997, Bartleson’s decision to accept was not entirely out of self-interest.
Bartleson proposed Waltman and Assistant Supt. Dave Dakken replace him as co-superintendents. The unusual arrangement saved the district the cost of a superintendent’s salary, Waltman said, and probably spared multiple teachers from losing their jobs to budget cuts.
“He felt it was a win-win situation,” Waltman said.
When Dakken decided to retire a few years later, Waltman did not have the credentials required to become sole superintendent. Bartleson helped Waltman acquire the necessary additional training.
“Without him I probably would not have been superintendent,” said Waltman, who led the district until 2009.
After a few years at the university, Bartleson returned to the superintendent role in Winona. In his later years he held interim superintendent posts and taught at Capella University and Winona State University.
