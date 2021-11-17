NORTH MANKATO — It took a recession for Kim Spears to become political.
The longtime North Mankato resident and perennial political candidate may be known more for his conservative views, but friends and colleagues say Spears’ passion for politics belied his interest in community and civic engagement.
“He was a very positive person to be around,” Dotson Iron Castings CEO Tyson Twait said. “A lot of people considered him to be a friend in and out of work.”
Spears, 67, died last Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Spears was born in East Lansing, Michigan, and lived in Chicago and California before moving to North Mankato in 2000. He worked at Taylor Corp. and later Dotson Iron Castings as a IT specialist for more than 15 years.
Yet Spears didn’t get interested in politics until after the 2007 recession, when he saw his property taxes seemingly spike the next year. From there on, he was a constant fixture at North Mankato City Council meetings, urging council members to be more mindful of how they impact their constituents’ finances.
“I’m feeling countless hands in my pocket, and I’m sick of it, basically,” Spears told the council in 2009. “As bad as my situation is, there are even worse out there. There are elderly people in our community that are living on the knife edge of independence.”
From there, Spears got involved in the Nicollet County Republican Party and started running for office. He placed fourth in a North Mankato City Council election in 2010, when Diane Norland and former council member Bob Freyberg won seats. He won his own seat on the council in 2012, all the while sticking to his conservative values and urging the city to rein in spending where possible.
Despite a calm demeanor, Spears often vexed his fellow council members as the lone dissenting vote on many North Mankato initiatives from 2013 to 2016. He often opposed anything that would increase city spending, whether it be tax levy increases, expanding sports facilities at Caswell Park, or even policies to consider bike lanes and sidewalks in street projects.
Spears even opposed placing North Mankato’s unofficial mascot, the ‘Godzilla’ statue, on the corner of Belgrade Avenue near Highway 169. At the time the statue was set to sit in its permanent site in 2016, Spears cautioned city officials against putting the statue so close to a major intersection, citing concern over children’s safety. He said at the time the city’s plan didn’t take potential traffic accidents into account.
“We’ve never anticipated 3-year-olds falling in a gorilla pit, either,” he said, referencing an incident at the Cincinnati Zoo where a child fell into an enclosure and was dragged around by a 17-year-old western lowland gorilla named Harambe.
Still, his colleagues on the council say his critical point of view often made discussion on the issues of the day that much stronger.
“You had a broader perspective of views,” North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said. “It was always good to make you think and come to a good, solid resolve after a good discussion.”
Nicollet County GOP chair Peter Trocke remembers Spears as a kind-hearted individual with a mellow personality.
“He was always kind of on an even keel,” Trocke said. “He was passionate about what he was involved in.”
Spears ran for state office three times from 2014 to 2018, vying with former Democratic Reps. Clark Johnson and Jeff Brand to represent District 19A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He also ran against Dehen for North Mankato’s mayoral seat in 2020. He was unsuccessful in all attempts, which friends say never deterred him from volunteering his time.
“To do (state races) three times is a tremendous amount of work and he worked very, very hard on those races,” Carol Stevenson said. “A lot of people would have quit after the first time, but he wasn’t a quitter, he was willing to fight.”
Stevenson, another local GOP official, said Spears was always eager to connect with the community and had good outreach ideas.
Yet Spears sometimes drew criticism for incendiary political comments both in person and online. In his 2018 legislative race, he garnered attention over a number of social media posts from implying public schools indoctrinate children with liberal messages to a tweet appearing to support President Donald Trump’s statements saying there were “very fine people” on both sides of a white supremacist demonstration at Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017 that resulted in one person being run over and killed.
“Can’t say for a fact. Don’t think you can either. No census was taken,” Spears allegedly wrote on Aug. 16, 2017, in response to a tweet from Twitter user ConservativeBlackMan that read, “Can we at least agree that there are no ‘very fine people’ at a white supremacist rally?”
Spears said at the time he was called a racist or a homophobe in some instances due to the posts. He said at a candidate forum in 2018 he always looked at people based on their individual behavior and not based on their skin color or sexuality.
“There’s just a lot of bad, negative stuff,” Spears said. “People that know me know my character. They know that I’m a good person and they know that I try to deal fairly with everyone that I encounter.”
Aside from his political activities, Spears was known for volunteering with his wife, Beverly, at church and volunteering at Mankato Makerspace. He also helped coach LEGO League teams, which Stevenson said always took priority before political events.
“He just had a passion for the youth and that was one of the ways he gave back,” she said. “He’ll be greatly missed as a person, not just from his political activities. He was always so optimistic.”
Spears is survived by his wife, four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in North Mankato, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.