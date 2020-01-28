ST. PETER — Dr. Curtis Stolee wanted to be a farmer when he grew up, but family circumstances instead led him into a medical career spanning the globe.
Stolee’s work brought him from South Korea to Madagascar before his decades as a general surgeon in St. Peter. He later lent support in underserved areas of northern Alaska and Australia.
The longtime St. Peter surgeon died on Jan. 21 at age 89.
No matter where his work brought him, Stolee’s loved ones described him as a devoted family man and a gifted doctor.
“He loved, loved, loved his family, loved serving people and taking care of people,” said his daughter, Lois Stolee. “He felt very honored to be able to take care of people.”
Stolee and his wife of 65 years, Margaret or “Peg,” adopted five children — two from South Korea and three from the U.S. — had 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His wife and children joined him on many of his global adventures.
Growing up on his family’s farm in Kenyon, Stolee’s medical career wasn’t a likely path. In his book, “A Life of Joy and Adventure,” he wrote that he didn’t even have much interest in continuing his education after high school despite finishing top of his class.
Even after his first year at St. Olaf College, his heart was still in farming as he sought land to rent — his elder brother stood to take over the family farm. After not finding a rental farm, he reluctantly returned to school.
Stolee credited his Christian professors and friends with encouraging him to consider his future vocation as a calling. Their advice coupled with his acumen in chemistry and biology pushed him toward medicine.
He and Peg met while he was in medical school and she was in nursing school. The two went on to work in South Korea from 1957 to 1959 while he was in the army, then as medical missionaries in Madagascar from about 1959 to 1972.
In Madagascar he filled a great need performing procedures and addressing issues ranging from crocodile bites to cleft palates to tumors. Margaret, with her nursing experience, assisted him at times, Lois said.
“I think my parents really felt called to go,” she said of the couple’s mission work. “My parents have a strong faith in God and they felt called, that it was some place they needed to go.”
Madagascar proved to be fertile ground for Stolee’s adventurousness and scientific curiosity. Lois fondly remembers family camping trips to a place they dubbed “Stolee’s Cove.” Her dad once marked the shells on giant turtles to see how far they moved in a given time.
On other occasions he’d mimic a sound lemurs made in the jungle, drawing them down from the trees. The sound was spot on, Lois said, much to his children’s delight to catch a closer glimpse at the small primates.
“He got it down to a science,” she said. “These lemurs would come down from those high branches and come down really close to us because of how good my dad made their sound.”
Stolee’s broad surgical experience in Madagascar served him well as a general surgeon in St. Peter, where he worked for about 25 years at the St. Peter Clinic. Just like on the island, he performed a wide range of procedures, from cesarean sections to appendectomies to hernias.
His career in St. Peter overlapped with Dr. William Shores, who said Stolee was a great mentor and a gifted surgeon. Stolee’s service abroad seemed to influence his approach to medicine, Shores said.
“(It gave him) respect for all patients, be they poor or well off,” he said. “It didn’t matter to him. He took care of everybody the same.”
As a colleague, his sense of humor and loyalty stood out. Shores said Stolee wasn’t the type of person who’d to let a disagreement get in the way of friendship.
Stolee should be remembered as a humble, family man and talented physician, Lois said.
“He was the best father us kids could ever want,” she said.
In his book’s postscript, Stolee wrote about how he and his wife’s memories and blessings were multiplied by having family alongside them during their many adventures.
“The most emotionally fulfilling portion of our lives continues to be our family,” he wrote.
