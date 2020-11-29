MANKATO — Jim Buckley brought the first families to what’s now the Mankato Family YMCA, and he helped bring the Dakota people back to Mankato for reconciliation.
Buckley led the YMCA through its transition from male-only club to a community hub for families of all backgrounds.
He also helped start the Mankato powwow that annually celebrates Dakota culture and honors the 38 Dakota warriors executed in Mankato following the Dakota Conflict.
Before Buckley died Sunday at age 92 he left one final wish: He wanted to have a smile on his face during his visitation on Friday.
He had a signature smile that reflected his positive attitude, his children and friends say.
“He always was upbeat. He always had a smile on his face. He was just a friendly guy,” said current Mankato Family YMCA Executive Director John Kind.
Buckley came to Mankato in 1959 to lead the YMCA. He held the post for 19 years — an unusually long tenure, according to Kind.
The ‘Y’ had just moved from downtown to its present location. Buckley led two fundraising drives to add a pool, gymnasium and other amenities to a converted mansion. Membership was opened to women and girls and “Family” was added to its name.
Buckley led the development of many new youth and family recreation and social opportunities, including the Brother/Sister program that pairs adult volunteer mentors with youths. The program is still going strong today and has had a positive impact on many Mankato area children, Kind said.
Buckley believed the YMCA provided a safe space for children to develop skills and values and stay out of trouble, his children said. He did not want to see any youth turned away because their families could not afford to be a member. So he strove to keep membership and camps affordable and he gave many youths the opportunity to do work at the ‘Y’ to earn access.
The Buckley and Kind families were neighbors and friends and Kind still remembers playing in Buckley’s office with Jim Buckley Jr. as a child.
“I always thought he was the coolest guy who had the coolest job in the world,” Kind said.
Since taking on the director’s role 12 years ago, Kind said Buckley has been an inspiration.
“I just wanted to do as good of a job as he did,” Kind said.
Buckley also was neighbor and friend to Bud Lawrence who by chance encounter became friends with Dakota leader Amos Owen. Together the trio founded the Mahkato Wacipi in 1972, with financial and volunteer support from the YMCA.
They aimed to bring healing in the community that generations of Dakota had been avoiding since it was the site of the largest mass execution in U.S. history, Jim Buckley Jr. said.
The three-day powwow now draws thousands of dancers, drummers, artists, students and spectators each year. Many members of the Buckley family joined Jim Sr. in volunteering at the powwow over the years.
After leaving the YMCA, Buckley became a real estate agent.
“He really liked people and gave them excellent service,” said Karla Van Eman, a fellow Mankato area agent. “I remember most his wonderful attitude and his great smile.”
Buckley was active with multiple community organizations over the years, including as an ambassador for Greater Mankato Growth and serving on the Salvation Army Board of Directors.
He taught Sunday school for years and volunteered in many other capacities at Centenary United Methodist Church. He helped coordinate Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to the church in 1961.
Buckley’s children said King’s message of equality made a lasting impression on their father and he carried it with him in his work at the YMCA, the powwow and his other service.
Buckley also was a longtime member of the Mankato Kiwanis Club and a volunteer at its Camp Patterson, including coordinating YMCA camps long after he retired from the director post.
While accepting a number of local civic service awards, his children said Buckley always was quick to share the credit.
“He changed a lot of lives,” daughter Laurie Button said. “But if you asked him it had nothing to do with him. He was the most humble man.”
Buckley kept his smile even as the pandemic kept him isolated for many of the final months of his life. His children were able to spend his final days with him. Those days stretched longer than doctors expected.
Daughter Chrisanne Oney said he was ready to go to Heaven but stayed for a little extra time reunited with his children.
“He found joy in the little things,” Oney said.
