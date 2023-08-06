With voices ringing out in the background, Sandi Lubrant was all smiles sharing how much it meant to bring the Singing Hills Chorus back together for a summer singalong.
The chorus, a Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s program that began in 2017, is composed of people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and their care partners.
Members need not be classically trained singers to participate. The program is more about building social connections through song than it is about matching pitch.
“It shows a different side to Alzheimer’s, that there’s joy and community,” said Lubrant, ACT’s team lead. “There’s a lot of loss associated with the disease, but it doesn’t have to be all loss.”
Research shows social engagement can play an important role in slowing dementia progression and onset. Loneliness and isolation, in contrast, are among the predictors of dementia onset.
The research into these connections includes contributions originating mere feet from where the Singing Hills Chorus performs in concert at the Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel in Mankato. Good Counsel Hill’s longtime inhabitants, the School Sisters of Notre Dame, participated in a decades-long research project looking into aging known as the “Nun Study.”
Among the findings in the groundbreaking study, said Dr. Margaret Flanagan, the study’s director based out of the University of Texas Health San Antonio, was how exercise and education may deter Alzheimer’s symptoms. She recently presented on the study’s impacts at an event honoring the sisters for their roles in it.
Another angle to the study involved analyzing the sisters’ autobiographies written when they were in their 20s — participants were at least 75 years old when they enrolled in the study. Sisters who demonstrated greater “idea density” in their writings were found to be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease later in life, according to the study.
Lifestyle is indeed one of the factors influencing someone’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s, said Dr. Vijay K. Ramanan, a cognitive neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Other factors include environment and genetics.
He likened each factor to how chili can have many different ingredients, with the combination and proportion of them ultimately determining how the chili tastes.
On the genetics side of it, a particular area of expertise for Ramanan, a growing number of genes, between 80 to 100, are known to have some impact on Alzheimer’s risk.
Testing for these genetic markers — blood tests are currently in development — could alert people to their risk levels and prompt prevention strategies. But like the ingredients in a pot of chili, genetic markers are only one factor altering someone’s chances of having Alzheimer’s.
Social stimulation, dietary choices, access to healthy food, quality of sleep and exercise are all among the additional ingredients. These lifestyle factors, like genetics, aren’t necessarily the dominant factors in dementia onset or progression, Ramanan said, but they can help.
“It’s about good, healthy habits that are fairly consistently maintained over time,” he said.
Along with the chorus program, the Mankato & North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s has a music therapy program known as Rhythmic Time and will soon launch a storytelling program called TimeSlips.
The goal for each is to keep people engaged, Lubrant said, adding there’s a great need for it coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve all learned what social isolation is,” she said. “Isolation just compounded the issue.”
Seeking out social outlets, hobbies and learning opportunities all have positive impacts on brain health, Ramanan said.
“There’s also a lot of research that exposure to music and learning new things, whether it’s through musical instruments or singing or art, is really healthy for the brain,” he said.
Healthy living
“Preventative care is really one of our best opportunities,” said Dr. Glen R. Finney, a board member of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter and director of the Geisinger Memory and Cognition Program.
“What that looks like is things we all should be doing anyway,” he said. That includes:
• Good exercise. That means 30 minutes daily of medium intensity cardio, Finney said.
• Good diet. Moderate consumption and a focus on healthy foods is useful. The idea is to focus on eating planned portions of brain-healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, whole grains, poultry and fish.
• Stay sharp. Word puzzles, board games and even video games can be useful, Finney said. He suggested continued learning. Study up on something old or new. Explore a new language. The idea is to force an aging brain to function like it’s young again, he said.
While prevention is unproven for dementia, avoiding or treating high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol promotes good heart health and can help reduce the risk of stroke and the development of vascular dementia, the second most common form of dementia behind Alzheimer’s.
“You can bend the curve. If you exercise regularly, if you’re thoughtful a little bit, if you manage your other health problems, especially cardiovascular problems, that may help bend the curve,” said Dr. Anton Porsteinsson, of the University of Rochester Medical Center, a leading Alzheimer’s researcher.
“Maybe instead of you being 20 years out from clinical symptoms, you can bend the curve so you’re 25 or even 30 years out,” Porsteinsson said.
On the ongoing research front, Ramanan continues to see “positive steps forward” in terms of Alzheimer’s and dementia diagnosis, causes and treatments. Understanding more about what causes it, accurately diagnosing it and developing effective treatments would help so many patients and families who’ve been negatively impacted by the complex disease, he said.
“I think we’ll look back five or 10 years from now and really be proud of how far we’ve come,” he said. “We may yet have more room to go, but we’re excited.”
