ST. PETER — A lightning strike damaged a detached garage on property between St. Peter and Le Sueur Wednesday morning.
St. Peter firefighters responded to a call about 8 a.m. to 36995 351st Lane from the owners of the building, said Fire Chief Matt Ulman.
No one was injured in the fire that damaged one side of the garage and created heavy smoke. Firefighters were on the scene about 2½ hours.
Le Sueur Fire Department provided mutual aid, Ulman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.