Something in the air just isn’t right this fall at Gustavus Adolphus College’s Linnaeus Arboretum. Director Scott Moeller’s nose detected the sweet perfume of lilacs recently while on a walk along a path that runs near the arboretum’s center.
“That smell belongs in the spring,” he said, describing his reaction. “It was a weird experience.”
Moeller and Sam Mendoza, the arboretum’s new administrative and program specialist, agreed the September flowers and dead leaves that dropped before the frost hit are signs the 100 lilac trees had a tough growing season.
“Our lilacs are stressed and we are a little stressed, too,” Moeller said.
“We are not worried about the reblooms. We are worried about the browning.”
2021 is not the first year the lilacs bloomed twice; and more than once in the past, fall blossoms have emerged on Gustavus’ magnolia trees, another spring ornamental planted on campus grounds, Moeller said.
Mendoza made an observation that not all of the seven species planted in the arboretum are scruffy looking. Still, he’s worried the varieties with curling brown leaves are showing signs of a plant fungus. Lilac foliage usually stays green until the temperatures drop below freezing.
University of Minnesota School of Horticulture instructor Brandon Miller, who specializes in woody ornamentals, would not make a diagnosis of plant disease from an over-the-phone description of the arboretum’s lilacs.
“The dropping of leaves is probably the result of the tough conditions we’ve had,” Miller said.
He did say many of Minnesota’s trees and shrubs have suffered from a lack of rain and long strings of hot summer days.
“2020 and 2021 were very stressful years,” he said.
“Every now and then, lilacs will bloom again in September,” Fred Struck, owner of Traverse des Sioux Garden Center in St. Peter, told The Free Press in a 2020 story about fall blooming.
Sometimes, something in nature triggers lilacs to come out of dormancy, he explained.
“It’s doing that again this year,” Struck said Wednesday.
The dry summer with rain late in the season tricked lilacs and other plants into blooming a second time, he said.
Miller had advice and hope for lilacs lovers fretting about a return of blossoms next spring.
“If there’s evidence of young plants at the base (of leaveless trees), then don’t give up.”
Watering plants in the fall can ease their stress; just keep in mind some communities may still have restrictions in place, he said.
