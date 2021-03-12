MANKATO — There were moments when cheers echoed through the arena in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday evening. But the arena was quiet for a Minnesota State Univerity men’s hockey playoff game.
While most of the seats were empty, 250 fans were in attendance as the Mavericks played Ferris State in the WCHA men’s hockey quarterfinal. Those able to get tickets were excited to be back in the arena, although they said it's harder to cheer and get into the chants in a mostly-empty arena.
“It’s fantastic being back,” said Paul Hanson of Eden Prairie.
Hanson and friends George and Carla Demers were able to get tickets because they are members of Friends of Maverick Hockey and are season ticket holders.
There were 75 tickets available for Friends of Maverick Hockey, Blue Line Club members and season ticket holders for Friday night's game through a lottery system.
The friends usually travel to the Mavericks' away games but have had to watch them online through a video subscription service this season because of pandemic restrictions.
“Normally we are like groupies,” said Carla Demers.
Diane Braun got a call this morning that she could get tickets for tonight’s game. The North Mankato resident is a Blue Line Club member and season ticket holder. She was selected to go the game through the lottery system.
“It is a lot quieter tonight,” she said. “We’d rather be here, though, than watching from home.”
There have been 250 fans at each of the past four home games because of current pandemic restrictions. The Mavericks typically average around 4,000 fans when playing at home.
Macy Lake, a MSU senior, said it’s weird being in a mostly-empty arena but she’s happy to be back. She was able to get a ticket because she’s dating a player on the team.
She and friend Emily Ziemkowski said that it has been hard for some students to get tickets.
“There’s a lot of people trying to get in,” Lake said.
The student section was abnormally quiet Friday evening as most of the section’s seats were empty. The usual chants were missing and students in attendance were spaced out and mostly stayed in their seats. Only 50 tickets were available to MSU students for the game through a lottery system.
MSU had hoped to allow more fans in for the quarterfinal games this weekend but the request was denied by the Minnesota Department of Health. The goal was to have four separate pods of 250 fans and each pod had its own entrance and restrooms.
Of the 250 tickets available for Friday's game, 100 tickets went to MSU for families of players, coaches and staff. The visiting team had 25 tickets.
Tickets are still not available to the public.
Some like Jenny Portner, have found creative ways to still be in the arena for games.
She usually attends the Mavericks' hockey games with friends, but Friday evening she was working as an usher in the arena.
To make the space appear less empty, fans could buy a spot in the arena and large pictures of their faces were put in the seats.
On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz eased restrictions on attendance at seated indoor venues. Under the latest restrictions the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center could hold an additional 15% of its capacity, although the rollback does not go into effect until April 1.
