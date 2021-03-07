MANKATO — It’s been a frequent method of memorializing a lost parent, child or other loved one — a memorial tree or bench in a Mankato park.
The popularity of the “Trees for Life” and memorial bench programs, however, has resulted in some of Mankato’s best-known outdoor spaces, along with certain pint-sized neighborhood parks, hitting their bench and tree limits.
A proposed policy would put some rules and restrictions in place for those two programs, plus the similar commemorative tree program.
“It’s a very emotional process for a lot of these families,” said parks superintendent Ashley Steevens. “... We wanted to have guidelines so there’s consistency when we are working with the public.”
The draft policy lists parks that simply don’t have room for additional trees (including Dotson, Stoltzman, Lincoln, Franklin Rogers, Blue Earth and Heritage Estates parks). Other parks such as Rasmussen Woods and the Sanger Pit are treated as nature areas where nursery trees are not consistent with a more hands-off management approach.
In three other parks — Sibley, Peacepipe and West Mankato — new trees would be allowed only in a few specified locations.
It’s a similar situation for memorial park benches. Six parks have all the benches they need: Dotson, Franklin Rogers, Lincoln, Rasmussen, Sibley and Stoltzman.
By contrast, Bienapfl and Highland parks have the greatest need for benches, and the new policy would steer families to those parks when they’re looking to purchase a memorial bench.
The policy also maps out specific locations in a number of parks where benches would be particularly welcome, such as near playgrounds or overlooking the beach at Hiniker Pond.
Finally, the policy would formalize the city’s attempt to standardize the benches and plaques. It would specifically require that commemorative benches be purchased by the city to ensure that they’re commercial-grade and built to last. Plaques would be simplified and shortened to promote a more uniform style with wording limited to “Donated in Memory of ... “ or “Donated in Loving Memory of ...” plus the name of the honoree.
No poems, images or icons would be allowed, and the honoree would need to be a person.
“We didn’t want the plaque to have ‘In Loving Memory of Fluffy,’” Steevens said.
Along with the “Trees for Life” program, the city also works with people interested in financing a tree to commemorate an event such as a graduation or wedding. The latter program doesn’t include a plaque. In both cases, charges are limited to covering costs.
The memorial benches cost approximately $1,100 including the plaque.
