MANKATO — Public tours of a century-old school structure will be offered 2-4 p.m. today. This is the final day of the tour series.
There is no admission fee for the self-guided tours of Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
Reservations are not required.
Originally intended for elementary-through-junior high classes, the building’s halls have at times been filled with freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors.
In 1982, Lincoln School became home to the Community Services Department. The building’s classrooms are now used by students enrolled in community education programs.
The tours are being offered in conjunction with a centennial exhibit focused on Lincoln School on display in BECHS’ history center on Warren Street.
Members of the public interested in touring the school should first stop by the first-floor information desk. Participants may feel free to talk to staff they encounter during tours. On tour days, staff will be stationed near Lincoln School’s front doors as well as near the designated stops throughout the building.
“They will be available if people want to ask questions or share stories,” said Laura Conn, administrative assistant to the director of community education.
Classrooms will be empty of students, since the tour dates coincide with the school district’s scheduled early-release days.
For more information, call BECHS at 345-5566 or Director of Community Education Audra Nissen Boyer at 387-5501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.