MANKATO — The Mankato community is celebrating 100 years of the Lincoln Community Center, formerly the Lincoln School, and is hosting a number of activities to reflect on its history.
While the exact use of the building has changed over the years, Blue Earth County Historical Society collections manager Shelley Harrison said one fact makes it stand out.
“The most fascinating and fabulous part of it is that it is still a center for the community today. We’re not only looking back but also being able to look forward at all of the things that it is still doing for our community,” she said.
When the then-Lincoln School was first built, it was constructed on the site of a previous school that had been there since 1871, Harrison said.
“So it has been a mainstay in the community and the surrounding neighborhood since way back when, much longer than the 1922 anniversary that we’re celebrating. That’s the anniversary of the new building being built on that location.”
The building first served as an elementary and junior high until 1941.
“What happened in 1941 was the Mankato high school burned, and they needed to find a place for all of those high school students to go to school. Lincoln became the Mankato high school from 1941 until 1951 with the (construction of the) new high school, which would become West, but it doesn’t become West until East is built in 1972.”
In 1963, Lincoln would see its last elementary class when Jefferson Elementary School gets built and would remain just a junior high school until 1982.
That same year, the building was renamed the Lincoln Community Center.
“Which takes on a whole nother idea of what it can do for the surrounding communities and who it supports,” Harrison said.
Today the building, which is owned by Mankato Area Public Schools, is used for Central High School and Central Freedom School and adult basic education.
The district is starting to reopen the building to community education and recreational opportunities after the COVID-19 shutdown. It will continue to be home to Merely Players, a community theater group.
Starting Saturday, the Blue Earth County Historical Society will open its “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” exhibit to the community.
The exhibit will look back at those who have called the building home over the years, including the different grades and community organizations housed there today.
It will be on display through May 2023.
Harrison described setting up the exhibit as a “fabulous adventure.”
“People have shared their memories and objects that tell a story that are personal to them,” she said.
But the exhibit isn’t all the community is doing to celebrate the centennial milestone.
The community is invited to an open house event on-site Monday from 4-6 p.m. with a short program at 4:30.
MAPS Director of Community Education Audra Nissen Boyer described Lincoln as a building that possesses a sense of history and purpose.
“I think there’s such a beautiful story about when a community cares for its facilities and maximizes the use of it, what it has the potential to do for the community, I think is really the story of Lincoln,” she said.
Brian Hansen, Central High School and Central Freedom School principal, said Freedom students who are part of the chemical dependency program will be doing a presentation on the building Monday and the effects it’s had on their programs. He said he feels lucky they can call the building home.
“Even more than that, the Lincoln Community Center is such an interesting entity in itself with the different programs that are here. It’s definitely a family feel of community coming together,” he said.
