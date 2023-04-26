MANKATO — The 20th season of Greater Mankato Growth's Songs on the Lawn kicks off June 1, featuring local band City Mouse.
The outdoor concerts are slated 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays in June at Civic Center Plaza. The event showcases music, entertainment and food.
The 2023 band lineup also includes: The Bad Companions (roots-rock rockabilly) June 8; NUNNABOVE (positive alternative pop) June 15; and The DW3 (acoustic rock funk) June 22.
For more information, visit: greatermankato.com/songs.
