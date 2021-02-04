MANKATO — When Mankato bars and restaurants return their liquor license renewals in the coming weeks, there's one thing they won't have to include this time — a check written out for several thousand dollars.
The city is delaying collection of liquor license fees until October in recognition of the difficult financial straits bars and restaurants are in following a second shutdown of in-person service due to the pandemic.
The fees are substantial, depending on how much alcohol an establishment sells. A restaurant that offers a full range of beer and liquor has to pay $3,750 annually. A bar, defined by a high percentage of total revenue coming from alcohol rather than food, has to pay $6,250 a year. A brewery/taproom is $620.
That's big money for most establishments, but it also adds substantially to the city budget — about $230,000 annually. With that in mind, the City Council opted for a delay in payments rather than a cancellation of the fees, which would have required $230,000 of cuts in city services.
Council President Mike Laven suggested the council consider a fee reduction in recognition of the struggles of the hospitality industry. Since the suggestion, more pandemic assistance was provided by the federal and state governments, prompting Laven to shift to the idea of delaying payments to Oct. 31. Other council members concurred.
"It gives businesses time to recover," City Manager Susan Arntz said of the delay, adding that the council could still consider in the late summer or fall offering discounted liquor license fees depending on the status of city finances and the state of the pandemic.
North Mankato, where liquor licenses renew on Jan. 1, has already collected payments from its bars and restaurants. But since last year, the city has been refunding the pro-rated share of the fees for times that bars and restaurants were closed to in-person service because of pandemic restrictions.
