MANKATO — Peter Trocke wasn’t planning to build a new Riverfront Liquor store, but he is.
“The city water main broke on the street outside and flooded my store on Jan. 31. The building is basically destroyed. We haven’t been open since then,” said Trocke, who is also a St. Peter-based auctioneer.
Trocke has plans being reviewed by the city of Mankato for a new building, which will be slightly larger than his current store and located farther to the northeast corner of his lot at 1501 North Riverfront Drive.
If the plans are approved, he hopes to demolish the current building and start construction next month.
“We have a target of being open by Labor Day, but not sure if we’ll make it.”
He said his insurance company “has been very good to work with” but said the closure has been a headache.
“It’s been a royal pain. And when you open again, you have to get your customers back, too. You can’t take anything for granted.”
