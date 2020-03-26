A stay-at-home order will go into effect in Minnesota starting Saturday and lasting until April 10.
What are essential jobs, business types?
About 78 percent of the jobs in Minnesota are in critical industries.
Health care and public health.
Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders
Food and agriculture – as listed here.
Energy.
Water and wastewater.
Transportation and logistics – including transit workers, state construction and interstate workers, bike shops and repairs, and car sales required for "essential travel."
Public Works.
Communications and information technology.
Other community-based government operations and essential functions — includes election support workers, homeless shelter and prevention staff, and building code workers.
Critical manufacturing.
Hazardous materials.
Financial services (banks, credit unions, insurance).
Chemical.
Defense industrial base.
Tribal Governments.
The Judicial Branch.
Executive Constitutional Offices.
The Legislative Branch.
Federal Employees.
National Guard.
Faith leaders and workers.
Construction and critical trades.
Child care providers.
Hotels, residential facilities and shelters.
Charitable and social services organizations.
Legal services, notaries.
Critical Labor Union Functions.
Laundry services.
Animal shelters and veterinarians.
Real Estate Transactions.
Essential Supply Stores.
Reasons you can leave your home
Relocation to ensure safety: this could be due to a threat of domestic violence, or if essential operations of the home (example: furnace) are not working.
Health and safety activities: people seeking emergency services, getting medical supplies, going to the pharmacy for medication, going to doctor/dental appointments, veterinary appointments, and donating blood.
Outdoor activities: walking, hiking, running, biking, driving for pleasure, hunting, or fishing, and may go to available public parks and other public recreation lands, consistent with remaining at least six feet apart from individuals from other households.
Getting necessary supplies: getting food, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), groceries, gasoline, supplies needed to work from home, other essential home supplies. Laundromats and dry cleaners can remain open.
Travel to and from home: this includes people traveling in and out of Minnesota.
Care for others: leaving your home to take care of a family member, friend, or pet at another household. This includes transporting children on visitation schedules with parents.
Displacement: homeless people can move between emergency shelters, drop-in centers, and encampments.
Tribal activities and lands: tribal members within boundaries of their tribal reservation are exempt from the executive order
