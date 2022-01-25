The Bottem family has a saying in their house about how even little people can do big things.
Their son, Gus, may only be 6 years old, but he recently learned how much of a difference he can still make for people in need.
He was going through a vocabulary lesson for homeschool with his mom, Libby, around Thanksgiving when they went over the words donation, empathy, compassion and gratitude.
As an example, she shared how she was grateful for the clothes on her back. When he asked if there were people who didn’t have clothes on their backs, then found out some people can’t even afford essential items like socks and underwear, he came up with an idea.
“He kind of just then and there made a decision that he’s going to be the one to give that to them,” Libby said of Gus. “So he asked his neighbors, then friends and family, then asked the homeschool community to help.”
Donations poured in at their Watertown, Minnesota, house. The family kept receiving packages labeled “to Gus” and “care of Gus,” an exciting development for a 6-year-old.
The boy’s idea resulted in 446 pairs of donated socks and underwear plus a few winter hats over about a two-month period. With his mother growing up in Kasota and St. Peter, the family decided to donate the clothing items to the Partners for Housing nonprofit.
“We wanted it to go somewhere where they needed it and somewhere where it could have an impact right away,” Libby said.
Partners for Housing operates shelters in the Mankato and St. Peter area, serving about 250 people daily. The items will be divided between three partner agencies to reach as many vulnerable families as possible, said Kirsten Becker, communications manager for Partners for Housing, in a news release.
“This really is a very generous and thoughtful gift,” she stated.
Once they delivered the donations in Mankato, Gus wanted just two things: chocolate ice cream from Dairy Queen and a visit to North Mankato’s Godzilla sculpture. He became a fan of Godzilla after watching the classic movie with his family.
It was a proud parenting moment for Libby and husband, Loren, when they say the lessons about gratitude and compassion click in Gus. The parents have even been hearing Gus share that message about making an impact with his younger sister, Willow, 2.
“He’s latching on to the good in the world and being part of that,” Libby said. “No matter how little you are, you can still make a difference.”
