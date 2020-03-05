MANKATO — The newest structure to be added to Mankato’s list of Heritage Preservation Landmarks is far from the biggest, the fanciest or the most prominent.
But “The Little Stone House” is the oldest still remaining in its original location, having been built prior to the Civil War, most likely in 1858. Essentially, everything else from those earliest days of Mankato’s existence was torn down decades ago, other than the 1857 Ott Cabin relocated to Sibley Park.
“The situation makes this home even more important,” said Molly Westman, a planning coordinator for the city. “... Almost no resources from that period remain.”
Research by Caleb Wunderlich and others suggests the house at 129 N. Sixth St. was built by an immigrant from Luxembourg named Joseph Schaus, likely with leftover stones from the Catholic church he was hired to build on the corner of Fifth and Main streets.
Built to last with stone walls 22 inches thick, the house has withstood the test of time like no other in the city. The only other private homes among Mankato’s Heritage Preservation Landmarks were the Eberhart House, 228 E. Pleasant St., which was built in 1903, and the Hunt House, 811 S. Second St., constructed in 1896.
But The Little Stone House nearly became a big pile of rubble after a 2007 fire made it uninhabitable, its homeless owner living in a tent and eventually giving up on restoration. It went into tax forfeiture and was on the verge of being demolished by the city when Wunderlich stepped forward in 2014.
Something of an apprentice stone mason to North Mankato preservationist Tom Hagen, Wunderlich persuaded the city’s Economic Development Authority to grant him a $50,000 forgivable loan — promising to spend 3 1/2 years restoring the home, stone by stone. In 2015, Wunderlich purchased the property for $6,800 at a county auction.
Work on the house was completed last year, although Wunderlich is now adding a detached but historically appropriate stone garage to make the rental property more marketable.
Westman noted Wunderlich didn’t spare any effort to be true to the home’s history during the restoration, pointing to the windows.
“The property owner actually had to get some of those from out East, as I understand it, to make sure they were historically accurate,” she said.
The Mankato Heritage Preservation Commission is recommending the house become the 19th Heritage Preservation Landmark, joining more prestigious and grandiose buildings such as the Blue Earth County Courthouse, the First Presbyterian Church, the Hubbard House, the First National Bank and the Carnegie Library.
The City Council is expected to finalize the designation Monday.
