MANKATO — In between songs Friday at Mully’s on Madison, musician Gary “Grinder” Grindstaff had a message for the patrons.
“We’re gonna play a slow song and let you do some of that slow sit dancing together,” he said, adding a joke about how he hoped they didn’t wear out their seat covers.
Normally a slow song would draw couples up near the stage to dance, but normalcy is still hard to come by as the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions linger into 2021.
Shows like Grindstaff’s are starting to become more frequent at area bars, though, giving patrons more entertainment options and performers more chances to do what they love.
Mully’s owner Patrick Mulligan said he’s happy to be able to bring in live music again. His bar had shows booked for Friday and Saturday.
When the bar was able to reopen again late last year, he said some musicians reached out saying they’d even play for free. That’s how much they wanted to get back at it.
Once live music started again at the country bar, Mulligan quickly realized a needed change. The restrictions on how late bars could be open led to people not staying as late into the evening.
“I think it’s changed everybody’s habits,” he said.
He suspects he’ll keep scheduling shows a little earlier than in the past even once bars go back to 2 a.m. closing times.
Even if people aren’t getting up and dancing these days, they still show their appreciation, said Sheldon Lee, another regular musician at Mully’s over the years. During the pandemic, he likened not being able to perform to being a baseball pitcher who can’t take the mound.
"It was like a part of your soul felt dead,” he said.
For Mully’s and many other bars in the Mankato area, live music is a way to attract business. Not having shows for much of 2020 was one of the numerous challenges they faced during the pandemic, and some are still holding off on doing it.
Blue Boat, in downtown Mankato, held its first live music act Saturday night and has shows booked for Sunday and later this week.
The 257-capacity venue is capping attendance at 25%. When asked if patrons are craving live music, owner Julie Johnson Fahrforth shared a recent story about college kids asking if the Blue Boat was going to book any shows.
She asked what kind of music they wanted. Jazz? Blues? Anything specific?
“They said any kind,” she said with a laugh.
Like other bars with live music, NaKato had to scramble once Minnesota’s first COVID restrictions came in last year. Co-owner Jake Downs said an Erik Koskinen show had to be canceled the next day, along with others scheduled as part of a residency for the musician.
The North Mankato bar and restaurant hasn’t held a show since, with Downs saying they’re focusing more on operating at reduced capacity these days.
“We just want to make sure when we do it, we do it right,” he said about live music. “We’re not going to rush back into it.”
He anticipates the return to 100% restaurant and bar capacity will come before music comes back, but he's looking forward to its eventual return.
“We’re just really excited for the day we can start moving forward and have everyone back inside again,” he said.
