A few people have wondered why some of the excess livestock in the country couldn't be given to people who could butcher them for themselves and others.
A guy named C.D. Simion Sr. sent The Free Press an email seeking about 30 hogs he said he could raise on his country acreage in Wisconsin. He said he's a disabled veteran and wanted to give the hogs to other veterans and people in need of food. "What a great way to get rid of some instead of making compost out of them."
On a limited basis it's theoretically possible to give away some extra livestock. But in reality, it's not feasible.
The amount of extra livestock in the system because of the coronavirus pandemic is staggering. John Tyson, head of food processor Tyson Foods, said millions of pigs, chickens and cattle will be euthanized because of slaughterhouse closures and low demand from the food service sector.
Already Minnesota producers, who raise livestock under contract for corporate processors, have had animals killed because they have nowhere to deliver them. Some have injected sows to induce abortions, others have seen semis arrive where chickens or hogs are loaded and then gassed.
The heartbreaking scenes will likely continue in the weeks ahead.
And producers couldn't easily donate live animals even if they wanted to. To limit the spread of diseases on farms, there are restrictions on anyone coming near the operations.
Beyond the staggering numbers involved, the fact is there aren't that many people who know how to do their own butchering anymore.
Those of us who grew up on farms butchered chickens, a rather grueling job of head cutting, dipping in boiling water, plucking feathers and gutting. Butchering a big hog was a bigger task and cows even more so.
With most of us farm kids now living in town, butchering a hog in the garage might cause some issues with neighbors.
The pandemic has given groups that have long opposed livestock "factory farms" a lot of new fodder for their cause. They argue that the big, rigid supply system of meat production is showing its weaknesses during the pandemic as processing plants have to close because of illness among workers. And they argue that because illnesses have and can jump between humans and animals, the increase in big barns is going to breed more pandemics.
I think it would be difficult to find anyone who doesn't think the old system of lots of small farms raising livestock along with their crops was a preferred way to do things. But there's no way of going back. Agriculture, like every other business, has gone through consolidation and mass-efficiency. People like meat and poultry, and someone needs to raise it.
Still, the movement toward more locally sourced food from more small producers will continue. And some ideas that got a lot of push back pre-pandemic might find new fans post-COVID.
A few years ago a lot of cities were debating whether to allow backyard chickens in town. Most of the proposals failed.
Raising a few chickens in the backyard might look like a better idea now.
I suppose trying to get a Duroc hog or Black Angus cow in my yard might be a tough sell, though. But who knows.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
