MANKATO — Laura Peterson jokingly used gardening terms to describe Living Earth Center’s new partnership with Blue Earth County as a “cool cross-pollination” in its “seedling stage.”
The non-profit, of which she is executive director, is taking over the management of an acre of county-owned land south of Mankato.
Blue Earth County Community Farm, she said, will offer “fertile ground” for a mission based on “growing community.”
Peterson’s tone was more formal when she announced how the adoption of additional land for raising produce will help Living Earth Center play a more active role in the local food economy by expanding its donation capacity.
“Our vision for this project is to cultivate a community-growing space where people come together from all walks of life to share common ground.
“It includes engaging volunteers and community members to play an active role in increasing the contribution of organic regeneratively raised produce to our local community partners: ECHO food shelf, Feeding Our Community Partners Backpack Food Program, Mankato MYPlace, and Partners for Affordable Housing; cultivating a free food forest; planting native pollinators; partnering with immigrant and refugee communities to grow food not traditionally found in grocery stores or food shelves; expansion of our soil, garden and farm training programs; and an integrated community approach to help fill gaps in the local food economy.”
“It’s clear that they, Living Earth Center, know what they are doing up there (on Good Counsel Hill) with their community garden,” said Vance Stuehrenberg, District 2 commissioner.
“We always had good managers, the problem was we couldn’t keep them. They kept moving on.
“Living Earth Center can use more space and we need their expertise.”
Stuehrenberg said the community farm has been his “baby” since its founding about 10 years ago. The farm space is not only for growing vegetables, it’s also a learning tool for 4-H and FFA youths, he said.
The county povides fencing, a water source and some tools at the site. The community farm acre was idle throughout last year’s growing season. This spring, ground will be broken at a new location just north of Weagel Park and Indian Lake Road.
Peterson said Living Earth Center is seeking volunteers to help plant and pull weeds at the farm, which should be ready by late April-early May.
An advisory committee is being formed and job openings have been announced for managers of the farm and Living Earth Center’s community garden.
The community farm is seeking donations from the public. Items needed include a tool shed, picnic tables, rainwater barrels, t-posts, trellises, seeds, starter plants and new garden hoses.
For more information, call 389-4272 or go to: livingearthcentermn.org.
