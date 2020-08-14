NORTH MANKATO — LJP Waste Solutions is seeking to double its capacity for processing source-separated industrial waste so it can process more refuse-derived fuel to be burned at Xcel Energy’s Wilmarth plant in Mankato.
President Jesse Samuelson said the large commercial businesses they serve like having waste reused.
"There's demand from our customers — big commercial customers who want to be landfill-free. So we want to stay ahead of that as we get new customers."
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is taking public comment on LJP's request until Wednesday.
LJP, at its processing plant on Ringhofer Drive in upper North Mankato, now has a capacity for taking in nearly 24,000 tons of source-separated industrial waste per year. Under their request to the state, that capacity would double to nearly 48,000 tons.
LJP plans to add a larger shredder that would allow it to process more fuel from nonrecyclable plastics, wood and paper. The company would not be expanding its facility size.
Samuelson said LJP currently provides 30% of the fuel Wilmarth burns, with the rest coming from the Twin Cities and a processing plant near Truman. He said Wilmarth is looking to get more refuse-derived fuel locally to reduce trucking distances.
Ness said that as of Thursday the MPCA had not received any public comments on the LJP proposal.
Once the comment period closes, she will write a report responding to any questions or comments from the public, a process that usually takes about a month.
In cases where serious environmental concerns are raised in the comment period, the MPCA can order a much more in-depth environmental assessment. That rarely happens and almost certainly won't for LJP's request.
"It's really a small project in terms of environmental impact," Ness said. She said the company already has a shredder in the building but will change to a higher-capacity shredder. And the waste that would otherwise be put in a landfill will now be burned for energy.
"In the waste hierarchy that's preferable to landfilling. So environmentally it's better than the current situation.
"And it's in an enclosed building so any water, soil, air issues are pretty much nonexistent," Ness said.
LJP now operates from 6 a.m. to midnight weekdays and in the morning on Saturdays. There is no restrictions on its current permit to operate 24 hours a day if the company chooses to.
LJP serves businesses and does some residential service in the southern Twin Cities metro area, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The North Mankato facility only deals with waste from commercial/industrial companies.
People may review the MPCA environmental assessment worksheet at the MPCA Environmental Review webpage or by calling Jenna Ness at 651-757-2276.
