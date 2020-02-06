ST. PETER — Marijuana, a loaded handgun and a stun gun allegedly were found in a wanted felon's vehicle during a traffic stop in St. Peter.
Emmanuel Makarios Willies, 22, of Woodbury, was stopped after seen driving 95 mph on Highway 169 Monday afternoon.
Willies was ordered to get out of the car after he provided a false name and admitted marijuana was in the vehicle, according to a court complaint. Willies then allegedly ran but was caught after a chase.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found multiple baggies of marijuana, a loaded handgun, ammunition and a stun gun. Willies is not allowed to have a gun due to prior convictions and pending charges.
New charges were filed against Willies Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court. He faces felony gun charges as well as misdemeanors for marijuana possession, fleeing police on foot and driving without a license.
