College students are not ones to turn down free money.
"Anything in the name of student debt relief really is going to be extraordinarily welcomed by my students, or recent graduates, and even for myself and other faculty members, especially if you're talking about people who had to take graduate degrees," political science assistant professor at Minnesota State University Amelia Pridemore said.
And President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 in student loans for borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell grants, is offering just that. Across the United States, 45 million people owe $1.6 trillion for federal loans taken out during college.
MSU students graduated with an average $30,500 in debt in 2020, the most recent year with data available from The Institute for College Access and Success. During that year, 71% of MSU graduates took on student debt.
And according to Pridemore, those in graduate school often accumulate much more than that, making the loan forgiveness offered less meaningful.
“Any kind of impact is a good impact, but I think it depends on who we’re talking about,” Pridemore said. “For somebody who has $150,000 in student loan debt, that’s a drop in the bucket … When I'm trying to recruit for graduate programs, or recommend graduate programs of any kind, the number one thing that makes students pause and say, ‘Well, I don't know about this,’ is that they're worried about debt.”
Biden announced Wednesday in addition to the loan forgiveness, the loan repayment freeze will extend one last time to the end of this year.
Pridemore herself obtained a doctorate degree in political science in 2019, and still has debt of her own to repay. She said she supports loan forgiveness as a means of making it easier for recent graduates to afford to take jobs in the public sector that have a shortage of workers, such as in teaching.
"Public school teachers don't get paid as much as those in the private sector,” Pridemore said. “What often happens is we lose good people with fresh ideas, new fresh training to take on some of these other positions. There's so many shortages right now in public school teachers at the K through 12 level, and a lot of times, the reason they cannot take a job is because it doesn't pay enough to help them make student loan payments.”
But while many college students and graduates, who have faced rising tuition following a life-altering pandemic, are rejoicing over the news of being able to ease what can be crippling debt, others are concerned about the broader impact of the change on the economy and taxpayers.
Jeremiah Lemon, a social studies education major at MSU, has been a college student for a long time, with his fair share of loans to pay back. From 2012 to 2014, he attended Rasmussen College, where he found himself in a difficult debt situation.
“The financial advisor didn’t tell me what I was signing up for,” Lemon said. “He just said ‘the government are going to help you pay for your bills, and then you’re going to have to pay whatever’s left over … I graduated, got a bill six months after, and said ‘this isn’t right’ so I ignored it. Two months later, they called asking when I was planning on paying back $20,000. So I said, ‘what are you talking about? This wasn’t explained to me.”’
Lemon said he still has about $10,000 to pay back, and is a “prime candidate” to have his loans forgiven by the federal government. However, Lemon said he does not support student loan forgiveness, concerned about impacts on low-income taxpayers and inflation.
“I’m not going to lie to you, it’s going to affect me, and I’ll probably willingly take the money just because, am I going to say no to $10,000?” Lemon said. “But the thing is, especially with economics, nothing is free. So how is this going to affect you going forward?”
According to an article from The New York Times, covering loan forgiveness, in theory, could cost taxpayers over $300 billion, though the true cost will likely be smaller when considering the loans that would never have been repaid.
Some economists and politicians have also raised concerns that the loan forgiveness could act as a stimulus, leading people to spend more money elsewhere and drive further inflation.
Lemon said he thinks it is important for college students to take financial responsibility for their decision to take on debt and make sure they are choosing a path that allows them to be fiscally independent.
"If you're truly worried about being able to pay off your student debt after college, I think you should take a hard look into the major and the career field you're going into," Lemon said. "I think that we should incentivize younger people to make better decisions about their education ... Part of the reason why I want to go into education is because I feel like there should be a voice saying, 'You don't have to go to college right away, but what you have to do is have a plan.'"
Associate professor in political science at MSU Fred Slocum said these concerns may have merit, and the move could be a “mixed bag” for Biden, who has faced criticism on both sides for either being too lenient with borrowers or not offering enough loan forgiveness.
“Some critics are saying that this charges inflation further, and I think that's yet to be seen,” Slocum said. “The money that is not spent on student loan payments anymore could go to a wide variety of uses, and not all of which I think will enhance inflationary pressures.”
Slocum also said he thinks the debt forgiveness will be swiftly challenged in court, so students shouldn’t get their hopes up for immediate relief just yet.
“I would encourage students to adopt a watchful stance, because the courts may jump in and temporarily block the policy until any lawsuits can be resolved,” Slocum said.
