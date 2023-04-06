MANKATO — The "Transforming Tomorrow Together - Greater Mankato 2040" initiative is continuing with upcoming workshops.
The initiative follows similar previous efforts called Act 2000 and Envision 2020. It aims to lay out future strategies for the region through 2040.
An online survey has already garnered nearly 500 responses and the next step is workshops from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 14 and April 28 at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel & Event Center, 901 Raintree Road.
Go to: lab2.future-iq.com/greater-mankato-2040/think-tank
The four-hour workshops will use scenario-based strategic planning to produce plausible futures for Greater Mankato looking out to 2040.
