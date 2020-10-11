MANKATO — Area counties and the state are shattering records when it comes to the number of people requesting absentee ballots.
As of Friday, more than 1.5 million voters had requested absentee ballots in Minnesota. By comparison, for the same period in 2018, about 58,000 were requested. So far, 635,003 completed ballots have been accepted by county election officials across the state.
“People are very eager to vote and that’s good. I like everyone to have a voice,” said Tammy Spooner, auditor-treasurer in Waseca County.
On Friday, Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office released a county-by-county breakdown of the number of absentee ballots requested and the number of completed ballots each county has received.
In Waseca County, 3,178 absentee ballots have been requested and Spooner’s office has accepted 1,095 completed ballots. The county has approximately 10,800 registered voters.
“We’re at almost 30% already,” she said of voters who requested absentee ballots. Area election officials say they expect about half of all votes this year will be cast early via absentee ballot.
In Blue Earth County 18,583 ballots have been requested and 8,149 ballots have been accepted.
“This week has been very busy,” said Mike Stalberger, who oversees elections in the county.
Spooner said her office, too, has been busy getting ballots back in the mail that need to be verified by election judges before being accepted and by helping voters who come in person to drop their ballots off or vote in-person absentee.
“We are getting a lot back by mail, but we have had a steady stream of voters coming in, too,” she said.
Both said very few ballots have been not accepted because of errors.
“Not very many at all,” Spooner said. Stalberger said that so far only about one-half of one percent of ballots couldn’t be accepted because the voter failed to fill out the outer envelope correctly.
Sometimes people simply forget to sign their envelope and sometimes they don’t fill out their ID number correctly. And a very few are not accepted because they don’t have a witness signature.
For the overwhelming majority of voters no witness signature is needed this year because of a standing court order in Minnesota. But some voters — those who weren’t pre-registered or didn’t update their registration before they requested a ballot — do still need a witness signature.
Stalberger said that if someone was registered but then moved and failed to update their registration information, they need a witness to attest they moved. The same goes for those who changed their names since they were last registered.
“If they didn’t update their registration with us they need the witness,” he said.
But Stalberger and Spooner said in the case of the few ballots that aren’t accepted, those voters still have plenty of opportunity to fix things.
The counties will try to call the voter if their ballot isn’t accepted or send them a new ballot with a letter explaining why their ballot wasn’t accepted and they can then fill out a new ballot and return it.
