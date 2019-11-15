Johnny Boutchee knows his fishing spot in Sibley Park is a go-to place to catch walleyes, but on Saturday he reeled in a fish as big as it was unexpected.
On just his second cast of the day near where the Minnesota and Blue Earth rivers meet, the 68-year-old Mankato man knew he hooked something big.
“It bit it hard and took off across the river,” he said. “It looked like a torpedo going across.”
About 45 minutes of wrangling later, he reeled in the biggest muskie he’d ever seen.
“I was talking to myself, saying don’t break it (the line), don’t break it.”
His 10-pound line was far from the 80-pounders used for muskie fishing. Yet the line held strong once his rattletrap lure resembling a perch snagged the unlikely fish.
Once placed on shore, the fish finally broke free from the sole hook in its lip. Boutchee said the fish’s fins cut his hands while he held it down to keep it from flopping back in the water.
The muskie measured in at about 52 inches and 38 pounds before Boutchee released it back into the river. He made sure to pose for photos, while struggling to hold up the bulky fish, to prove his possibly once-in-a-lifetime catch really happened.
Although official records aren’t tracked for every body of water, area fish experts said they don’t recall a bigger muskie being reported in the Minnesota or Blue Earth rivers. Scott Sparlin, a New Ulm resident who advocates for the Minnesota River, said it’s fairly rare to catch muskies in the river at all.
“It’s an odd occurrence, but not totally unheard of,” he said. “It’s the biggest one I’ve heard.”
Tony Sindt, Minnesota River specialist with the Department of Natural Resources, said the river is habitable for muskies even if they typically prefer clearer water with more aquatic vegetation. The few muskies in the river likely came upstream from elsewhere.
“There’s probably a very small population that swims there, and they’re mainly from other river systems like the Mississippi,” he said.
Muskies in southern Minnesota are most commonly found in Fox Lake near Windom and French Lake in Faribault, where the DNR stocks the fish. Open fishing for them runs from June to December.
Muskies are close relatives to the northern pike, just much bigger and more elusive. An angler on Lake Vermilion broke the state record for biggest muskie in August. The behemoth measured 57 ¼ inches, had a 25 ½ inch girth and weighed an estimated 47 pounds.
Boutchee’s fish wasn’t quite big enough to break any official records, but it was the biggest he’d ever caught — the next closest being a 35-pound catfish. He caught a tiger muskie about 10 years ago, but it was nowhere near the size of the one Saturday.
His fishing days date back about six decades, starting when his mother would tell him to go catch some fish for dinner. He said walleyes are the fish he knows best, but pulling in a huge muskie was the surprise of a lifetime.
“I probably never will catch another one like that again,” he said.
