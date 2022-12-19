MANKATO — The application deadline for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program grants through the Greater Mankato Growth Foundation has been extended to Jan. 31.
The program is funded by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development.
Ryan Vesey, economic development & research manager for GMG, said they hope they will get more applications for smaller repair projects and facade improvements.
"In this second round, we are conducting outreach to increase the variety of project sizes. $150,000 has been set aside for applicants requesting grants of $1,500-$15,000,” Vesey stated in a press release.
Businesses seeking to develop or redevelop property in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties can apply for grants to cover up to 30% of the total eligible project costs. Target corridors include the Mankato and North Mankato City Center, the Highway 60/169 corridor and the Highway 14 corridor.
The grant application as well as application instructions and frequently asked questions are available at GreaterMankato.com/MSERP.
