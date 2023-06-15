MANKATO — The Greater Mankato region saw job numbers jump 4.9% in May compared to a year earlier, far outpacing all Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the state.
Employers in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties added 2,700 jobs year over year. There were 58,580 jobs in the two counties in May.
Rochester was up 2.3% year over year, St. Cloud was up 1.5% and Duluth was up 0.4%.
The average wage in the local area was $32.78 in May, up from $31.77 a year earlier, but down from the $33.75 posted in April of this year.
Manufacturing jobs were up 4.5% and service sector jobs were up 5%.
Minnesota saw its labor force grow again in May as 8,700 workers entered the job market — the largest over-the-month labor force gain since June 2020 and the third straight month with a labor force increase.
Employers added 7,700 new jobs in May and Minnesota's labor force participation rate rose 0.1% percentage point to 68.2%. With more Minnesotans in the workforce, the unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage point to 2.9%.
Minnesota's labor force also grew in April, by almost 3,600 people. The three-month worker gain of 13,019 is the largest since January to March of 2022. But the labor force is still about 32,200 workers smaller than it was in February of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A growing labor force is the latest sign of strength for Minnesota's economy," temporary DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said in a statement. "Employers constantly tell us that they need more workers to fill their open roles. Now, we've seen back-to-back months during which more workers are pursuing jobs around the state. This is great news for Minnesota workers and employers, and we will work hard to make sure this trend continues."
Job growth in May was fueled by strong gains in the business & professional services and leisure & hospitality supersectors, which added 2,900 jobs and 2,300 jobs respectively.
Average hourly wages decreased over the month in May, but they have increased by 2% annually — above the rate of inflation in the Twin Cities metro area (1.8% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics).
Other notable details from today's jobs report include:
Other supersectors adding jobs in May include educational & health services (up 1,900 jobs), governments (1,400 jobs) and construction (1,000 jobs). Manufacturing jobs were flat in May.
Four supersectors lost jobs in May, including trade, transportation & utilities (down 1,100 jobs), information (400 jobs), mining and logging (200 jobs), and financial activities (200 jobs).
Nine out of 11 supersectors posted job growth year-over-year, with only Mining & Logging (down 92 jobs) and Financial Activities (down 2,288 positions) losing jobs.
Minnesota's job market continues to outpace the United States as whole, which logged a 3.7% unemployment rate and a 62.6% labor force participation rate in May.
