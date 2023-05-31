MANKATO — Greater Mankato has set all-time high employment and payroll records for the months of March and April, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In addition to setting local records, the region led the state in both categories for year-over-year growth, according to a press release from Greater Mankato Growth.
Data coming from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics Program, which was released Tuesday, shows that Greater Mankato set a record high for April with 61,397 employed residents. This is a growth of 716 compared to the previous April high of 60,681 set in April 2019.
In a separate report released earlier this month, Greater Mankato’s nonfarm payroll of 58,600 also set an all-time high compared to the previous record of 58,300.
Non-farm payroll captures the majority of paid positions in the community, including second jobs and jobs for individuals who commute from outside Greater Mankato. It does not include some categories of workers such as self-employed individuals, some remote workers and farm laborers.
