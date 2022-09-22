MANKATO — Allen Eskens came to his writing career later in life, after a successful 25-year career as an attorney, but ever since getting started he’s been prolific.
He's churned out eight books since first publishing “The Life We Bury,” in 2014.
“I had a lot of backed-up imagination,” Eskens said by phone. He’s promoting his latest book, entitled “Forsaken Country,” which was released earlier this week. It’s his eighth book and can be purchased at booksellers throughout the country, as well as online at Amazon.
Eskens said his best sales come from Minnesota, but he’s also popular on both coasts.
On Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Mankato Barnes & Noble, Eskens will host a book signing. It’s his first local presentation since 2019 when he was championing his sixth novel “Nothing More Dangerous.”
Asked if he’s a mystery writer, Eskens corrects, saying he’s a literary mystery writer, which means he writes mysteries and thrillers but “they have a strong character, relationship side to them.”
In “Forsaken Country,” Eskens continues with character Max Rupert. Rupert was last written about in Eskens’s fourth novel, “The Deep Dark Descending.” Now, picking up where he left off, he has Rupert isolating in a cabin in the north woods above Grand Rapids.
“He kind of exiles himself to his cabin,” Eskens said. “He hasn’t cut his hair, he hasn’t shaved. He’s been living as a hermit. He’s living there to await a reckoning he feels is coming to him because of a past sin.”
A local ex-sheriff stops by the cabin and asks Rupert to help him find his daughter and grandson. Rupert “reluctantly agrees,” Eskens said, “and that’s what pulls him back into the world.”
Eskens’s books are published by Mulholland, which is an arm of Hachette and Little Brown. He likes to steer people to booksellers to buy his books, saying booksellers have been good to him and he wants to return the favor. He also notes that if a reader desires a signed copy of his work, but can’t make it to one of his signing events, they can relay their wish to their local bookseller and the bookstore will reserve a signed copy and mail it to them.
Now is a good time for him to be promoting his latest opus at Barnes & Noble, as his seventh novel “The Stolen Hours” has been named September’s Barnes & Noble Mystery Book of the Month nationally.
“That was a really cool thing,” Eskens said. “You can go into any Barnes & Noble anywhere in the country this month and there’s a table designated for that book.”
“It’s one of those milestones you wait for as a writer,” he said. “First it’s getting an agent, then it’s winning an award. But it’s exciting to have your book have its own table or end cap at Barnes & Noble. It’s another one of those milestones you hope for when you start writing.”
Among the awards he’s won are for “The Life We Bury,” which was published in 2014, and went on to become a bestseller in USA Today and Publisher’s Weekly and a finalist for the Edgar Award for best first novel. Eskens has been a finalist five times for the Minnesota Book Award, winning once for “The Heavens May Fall,” which came out in 2016.
His books have been published in 26 languages and you can get more information about his work and his public appearance schedule on his website at alleneskens.com.
