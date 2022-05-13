MANKATO — Mankato police, state troopers and sheriff's deputies in Blue Earth County deployed a unique technique to snag distracted drivers during a statewide crackdown.
They used a mini bus and spotter to see and stop distracted drivers. They cited 14 drivers for hands-free cell phone violations during the April crackdown.
The statewide enhanced enforcement effort resulted in 2,843 drivers being cited for hands-free cell phone law violations from April 1-30.
In the state patrol district in and around Mankato, 61 citations were handed out.
In Minnesota, 298 agencies participated during the campaign.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinated the effort, which included extra enforcement, education and awareness to help influence drivers to pay attention and keep people safe on the road.
“It’s easy to get distracted behind the wheel, but it’s not an excuse,” Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director said in a statement. “This latest enforcement campaign shows some Minnesotans are still not getting the message. Distracted driving is dangerous driving. It’s up to every driver to put their phone away and focus their attention on the road to keep themselves and others safe and alive.”
In 2021, preliminary figures show distraction contributed to 2,982 injuries and 27 deaths.
The hands-free cell phone law means drivers cannot hold their phone in their hand.
A driver can use voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts, and get directions.
Accessing or posting on social media, streaming videos, checking box scores and Googling information on a device while driving are all still against the law in Minnesota, even in hands-free mode.
If you injure or kill someone while violating the hands-free law, you can face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.
Visit HandsFreeMN.org and DriveSmartMN.org for more information.
