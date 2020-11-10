MANKATO — Starting Friday, bars and restaurants in the state will be required to end in-person serving at 10 p.m. and can't have any bar seating or counter service. Games such as darts and pool also will not be allowed under new restrictions announced by Gov. Tim Walz Tuesday afternoon.
Takeout and delivery are still allowed after 10 p.m.
"We have to move now. This has happened incredibly rapidly," Walz said of the need to impose the bar and restaurant restrictions on Friday.
The restrictions come as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge, with the state seeing many days of record numbers in recent weeks and the positivity test rate staying high. The higher number of cases is also putting increased stress on many hospitals.
Beyond the new curbs on bars and restaurants, the state set new caps on wedding receptions and other events at 50 people on Nov. 27 and dropping to 25 after Dec. 11. And wedding receptions must end at 10 p.m. Funerals are also covered by the lower limit on numbers.
State officials are also ordering a limit on private gatherings of no more than 10 people from no more than three households.
More than 70% of cases are now being fueled now by informal gatherings and get-togethers with family and friends. Walz said the virus is being widely spread unknowingly by people who do not have symptoms.
He said state data also shows infection rates rise for bar and restaurant activity happening after 9 p.m. among people ages 18 to 35. Walz said he was passing no moral judgment on young people who are drinking alcohol at bars but said human nature is that as people drink later into the night their defenses fall.
Danielle Mueller, manager of Niesen's Riverside Sports Bar in St. Peter, said bar and restaurant owners feel like they are being singled out far more than many other businesses, but said they will work with what comes.
"We're rolling with the punches and praying for everyone else, all the small-town businesses," Mueller said. "It's unfortunate bars and restaurants get picked on and there aren't those kind of guidelines for the big-box stores."
Most bars and restaurants in the region have cut back on their hours since being allowed to reopen this summer, as most establishments have seen the customer base slow dramatically later in the evening.
Niesen's has been closing between midnight to 1 a.m. on weekends and usually closes between 11 p.m. and midnight on weekdays. Mueller said the new 10 p.m. closing requirement is a bit easier to take because they already close their kitchen at 10 p.m. every night.
She said that while challenging, their business has been pretty strong. "It's been good lately. We're just trying to make it like everybody else and hoping for the best."
Like other establishments, they are limited to 50% of their fire code capacity. "We're fortunate that we have such a large area so we can safely hold a nice big crowd. It's tougher for smaller bars," Mueller said.
The new restrictions on bars and restaurants drew a sharp response from the leaders in the hospitality industry, who said his new restrictions were anything but the "surgical" approach Walz earlier said he would take.
“Unfairly singling out every bar and every restaurant in Minnesota is not a scalpel — it’s a hatchet targeting one of Minnesota’s hardest hit industries this year,” Tony Chesak, executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, said in a statement.
“Bars and restaurants are only affiliated with 2% of the cases, but this new blanket rule across the state will drive more businesses under, leaving more people unemployed and unable to support their families,” he said. "We have yet to see real empirical data from state leaders showing how these regulations could help.”
Chesak said most bars and restaurants are complying with existing regulations and that punishing them "is unfair and destructive to the economic livelihood of thousands."
Funeral changes
Funeral homes and churches, which have been operating at 50% capacity, will have to operate with fewer people allowed in the coming weeks.
Kevin Satre, of Mankato Mortuary, said that after many funerals were postponed early in the pandemic his industry has been back to something resembling normal.
"We've been kind of back to doing full funerals, with the 50% capacity and safety precautions, of course."
He said it's been easier for them because one of their funeral homes — a newer one in upper North Mankato — is very spacious.
"It's gone really well at the 50% capacity. At North Mankato especially we have a lot of space and can spread out. Visitations work good because people are good about spreading out and moving through pretty quickly."
He said some of the big churches, including Ss. Peter and Paul and St. John the Baptist in Mankato, have been able to hold relatively large funerals even at 50%.
"We've had 130 people at funerals in the larger churches. That's pretty much normal numbers."
Satre suspects that with the new limits on numbers many people will choose to simply have a private funeral with family members and selected friends.
Satre is glad the new limits on funerals don't take effect for a couple of weeks.
"We have Joe Galli's funeral on Saturday. There will be a lot of people coming to that one." Galli was a well known businessman who ran the Dairy Queen near West High School.
Hospital pressure
Part of the reason for the governor's increased regulations is spurred by increased pressure on hospitals across the state.
"Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is experiencing increases in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. An influx of patients puts serious strain on hospital resources," Gokhan Anil, southwest Minnesota regional chair of clinical practice, said in a statement.
"While we are prepared to respond to growing COVID-19 cases in the region, it is vital that everyone in our communities remain vigilant so our medical facilities do not exceed capacity. You can do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding medium and large gatherings, masking, social distancing and washing your hands regularly," Anil said.
Rivers Edge Hospital in St. Peter has so far not seen high usage of its 25 beds.
"Typically 75-80% of beds are full. The last couple of weeks it's been a little less than that," said Stephanie Holden, chief experience officer. She said more people have begun putting off elective surgeries as COVID cases have increased because they are uneasy about staying in the hospital right now.
Holden said that's understandable but warned that people with health problems need to come in even if they may feel unease about potential COVID exposure at health care facilities.
"They should not put their health care on the back burner because of COVID. If someone needs care, they should not hesitate to come in to any emergency room or clinic or hospital because those facilities are really going the extra distance to protect patients and staff," Holden said.
"We don't want people to have long lasting effects of say a stroke or something because they don't want to come into the hospital."
Rivers Edge has separate rooms for patients with COVID symptoms or other respiratory infections to keep them separated from other patients' rooms.
Holden said they have had at least six in-patient hospitalizations for COVID patients since March. She said COVID patients who come to the Emergency Department with more severe symptoms are transported to larger regional facilities with more resources.
She said the hospital is struggling some with staff being out. "Like any other business or hospital in the state, we are experiencing people out because of exposure to COVID-19."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.