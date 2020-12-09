MANKATO — The City Center Partnership is introducing a new Bonus Gift Card Program in an effort to aid businesses.
The program is designed in response to feedback from business owners who say the best way to support them during the pandemic is to purchase gift cards.
For a limited time, the partnership will offer free $20 gift cards with proof of purchase of a minimum of $50 in food, merchandise and/or gift cards from a participating City Center business.
The program will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis until funds for the program are exhausted.
Customers can go to the City Center Partnership’s website at citycentermankato.com/bonuscards to fill out an online form showing their proof of purchase and order their free $20 gift card(s).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.