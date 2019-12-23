MANKATO — For many of Mankato’s locally owned businesses, holiday consumers are key to an uptick in sales, and owners are adding hours and opening extra days to accommodate those last-minute shoppers on their search for a unique gift.
Bella Nova, which offers everything from home décor to women’s clothing, opened its doors to customers Monday, a day they are typically closed. Owner Brenda Sanderson said November and December have been their busiest months this year, and last week in particular was a boom for sales.
“Last week was probably our busiest week as far as all-day traffic,” Sanderson said. “A lot of it was for Christmas shopping and holiday parties.”
It’s one of several boutique shops along Riverfront Drive in Mankato’s Old Town that support each other during the holiday season, recommending one of the neighboring stores if a customer can’t find what they’re looking for.
Sanderson said those stores have teamed up to form the Old Town Association, which spans five city blocks along the Riverfront corridor aimed at coordinated marketing and advertising to benefit those businesses.
“The great thing about being in Old Town is all the businesses work together in advertising and marketing,” Sanderson said. “Christmas definitely brings people in. If one store is going to host an event, we will share that with other people so other stores can get involved.”
Just down the block at Christy’s Crystals, a shop that opened this fall, Haily Steinbach answered customers' questions about some the store's colorful stones and gems on Monday morning, a day they are usually closed. She filled in for her mother and owner, Christy Steinbach, after they decided to open at the last minute.
“Today was kind of a spur of the moment,” Steinbach said. “We actually got a phone call, and a lot of people come from out of town.”
She said she can usually tell whether a customer is on a mission for something specific or if a passersby peers through the window and walks in out of curiosity.
“Those are the people who have a lot of questions,” Steinbach said.
On Saturday, about 15 people filled the small store right before closing time in hopes of finding that perfect gift.
“They’ll start throwing things in a bag and will say, ‘I hit this store and that store. What should I get this person?’ There are suggestions you can give people, but it really depends on the individual they’re looking for,” Steinbach said. “I tell them to keep that person in mind as they look around.”
The shop has been a hit for kids, she said, who fill gift bags with an array of shiny stones of different colors and shapes for their friends or classmates.
She said it’s common for groups of shoppers to stop in at the Coffee Hag and grab a beverage before stopping to browse at several of the boutiques in Old Town, and each store has its own unique niche.
Montana Tolzman, an employee at Salvage Sisters, said decorations and candles are especially popular gift items, as well as clothing and local art. She helps to guide customers by asking about the person they are shopping for. More often than not, they walk away happy.
Like Bella Nova and Christy’s Crystals, they were open Monday, a day they also are usually closed. That’s been a lifesaver for some of those frazzled last-minute shoppers.
“There are a lot of college kids coming in right now needing help finding gifts for their mom, grandma or girlfriend,” Tolzman said. “They browse and end up leaving with something.”
Blue Skye Mercantile in North Mankato opened Sunday, a day the store is usually closed, to accommodate last-minute shoppers. The store was busy all day. The olive oil four-packs are especially popular, said owner Lisa Phillips. She’s been seeing a lot of new people come in to shop. As they did last year, they will be open on Christmas Eve from 12-4 p.m. as well.
“We probably do two times as much business as we normally do,” Phillips said.
She said one woman came into the store Monday morning and browsed for nearly an hour, checking out all of the oils, balsamic vinegar and baked goods before deciding on bottles of olive oil, cookies and a cookbook.
The gift shop in the back of Neutral Groundz down the block is stocked with a diverse array of holiday-themed merchandise, from embroidered gnomes that have nearly sold out, to CBD oil bath bombs and a variety of Christmas ornaments and décor.
“It’s definitely been a lot busier over the last two weeks,” said sales associate Ehm Driggers.
Gari Jo Jordan, owner of Body Concepts in Mankato, said she’s sold about 400 gift certificates for amenities such as massages and float therapy since Black Friday, as her customers look toward giving the gift of an experience.
Sanderson said small boutique shops are able to personalize the shopping experience — an approach not so common at big-box stores — and Phillips said it’s a great opportunity to connect with new customers.
“This is our second Christmas season,” Phillips said. “It’s been really good for us.”
