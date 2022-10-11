MANKATO — For 17 years Bryan Stading and his Regional Center for Entrepreneurial Facilitation has worked with local governments and other groups to help local entrepreneurs get started and grow.
Now he's rolling that same job into a larger statewide agency called Community and Economic Development Associates that does the same kind of work and more.
Stading and CEDA CEO and President Ron Zeigler started talking a few months ago and decided RCEF, also a nonprofit, would fit well under the CEDA umbrella.
"There are so many similarities between the two agencies, helping entrepreneurs and helping rural Minnesota," Zeigler said. "Bryan is kind of a one-man show and we talked about having backup and being able to use CEDA's horsepower."
While the RCEF name and Mankato office will dissolve, Stading will stay here and continue doing the kind of local work he always has in the region.
Zeigler said all of CEDA's 40 facilitators work from their homes across Minnesota, in northeast Iowa and in western Wisconsin. "They go from their home to the community they go to work in on that day." CEDA has been around for 36 years.
Stading said rolling into the larger organization made sense.
"When you have an organization that large and deep in skill sets, it's not hard to see the advantages to the entrepreneurs and the counties and the communities. They do a lot of grant writing and project specific things. They're deep into rural broadband, which is on everyone's mind," Stading said.
While Stading has always focused on entrepreneurs, CEDA is involved in many other community development endeavors. "They were looking to expand their work with entrepreneurs, which is my wheelhouse," Stading said.
He said CEDA also is increasingly filling the role of rural Economic Development Authority positions. "It's so difficult to find help anymore. There are so many EDA positions open in rural areas, and CEDA has positioned itself to get those skillsets to communities."
Like RCEF, CEDA is a nonprofit that's contracted by counties and cities that are looking for someone who can provide free and confidential business development work for entrepreneurs. It might be someone who has a good idea for a new business but needs some mentoring, or an existing small- to mid-size business that wants to expand but needs guidance or that is having some financial struggles and needs advice on moving forward.
"We contract with a city or county and then go out in the community and talk to businesses and tell them we're here and have support for them, whether it's technical assistance or programs to help them," Zeigler said.
He said 93% of CEDA's funding comes from the different cities, counties and organizations they serve. The remainder is provided through fundraising. "We have banks and utilities who like our success and fund us."
Zeigler said Stading brings two specific areas of expertise: successfully assisting and counseling numerous entrepreneurs and small businesses, and having many years of civil mediation experience.
"He is adept in dispute resolution for for-profit and nonprofit businesses as well as government entities and has successfully resolved numerous cases of various sizes and types," Zeigler said.
Civil mediation can be conducted through in-person, virtual or hybrid mediums and can provide an effective and meaningful alternative to litigation, he said.
CEDA also assists communities with their infrastructure financing; assisting with Small Cities Development Program applications and administration; assisting communities and developers with creating housing; helping communities with grant writing expertise; strategic planning and other economic and development issues and staffing.
