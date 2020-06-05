NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said the City Council will meet in a work session Monday to review staff recommendations on reopening the Spring Lake pool and city buildings in light of Gov. Tim Walz's announcement to drop more pandemic restrictions.
"It's exciting news for the area ... Part of public health is recreational activity. The pool could be a really valuable place for our families to enjoy the time they have together the rest of this summer."
He said staff is recommending the pool open June 15 for swim lessons and the following week for the general public.
Walz's order says pools can operate at 50% capacity, but Harrenstein said they aren't likely to go that high when they first open. The pool has a capacity of 1,500 people. He said they'd likely look at limiting attendance to somewhere in the 250 to 500 range initially.
He said the council also will be discussing the resumption of summer softball and volleyball leagues and opening city buildings.
Jim Downs, whose family owns the NaKato in North Mankato and Pagliai's Pizza in Mankato, said the news was welcome.
"It's definitely time."
He was particularly glad to hear the governor was allowing restaurants to operate at 50% capacity for indoor service, rather than at a 25% level that some had speculated could come.
"That allows us to bring staff back and cover our costs. At 25% there isn't any wiggle room."
He said he, his wife, two sons and managers have been making plans for once they were allowed to open more fully.
"We'll have every other booth, no condiments on the tables, common sense things where there's less touching."
Downs said they also have been planning the best layout for inside the restaurants and installing sanitizing stations and regimens for frequent sanitizing of tables and other surfaces.
They have been doing pickup and delivery at Pagliai's and curbside at the NaKato. While outdoor service was allowed in the state starting Monday, they opened the patio at the NaKato on Thursday. "We wanted to slow-open to get staff in place and keep the service up."
They've been operating from about 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at both locations and said they'll wait to see when to expand hours.
"I'm not sure people will be flocking back," Downs said. "I think they'll be more cautious at first."
Tom Jones of the Oleander in Old Town Mankato said he was excited to finally see a further relaxation on businesses.
"That will help a lot."
He will take out every other bar stool and remove some tables to accommodate the 50% capacity rule. "I don't have a lot of real close seating anyway. And we'll leave our outdoor seating up."
The Ole added two tents outside. "Outdoor has worked OK, but it's more labor intensive and costly. But it's good to be making some income again. We have a lot of people coming in and everyone says it's long overdue to reopen."
While they've been able to serve outdoors, Jones said the recent stretch of hot weather likely kept some people away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.