MANKATO — It isn't only today's area residents who are being affected by wet conditions and mudslides. Two headstones recently had to be removed from an unstable bluff area at Minneopa Cemetery.
Before the markers were moved about 30 feet north, staff probed in the ground at the original site and found no coffins or skeletons, said Dean Otto, Minneopa Cemetery Association board member.
“Back then, the remains were placed in wooden caskets,” he said, explaining why the association's discovery was not a surprise.
His guess is that the upright headstones have rested side-by-side since as early as the 1880s at Blue Earth County's oldest continuously operating cemetery. “We can't even read the names on them,” Otto said.
As far the erosion problems at the cemetery, that's not new either.
"At the turn of the last century, the railroad had to cut through the hillside," Otto said. "There was lots of erosion at that time and graves in that area washed down."
As part of its restitution efforts in about 1908, the railroad built limestone walls to hold back erosion.
But the soil's makeup is part of the problem. "Minneopa's soil is really sandy," said Dale VanThuyne, who does maintenance at the cemetery about five miles west of Mankato along the Minnesota River.
His responsibilities at Minneopa include digging graves and mowing the ground. VanThuyne also is a caretaker at Glenwood Cemetery, where heavy rainfalls in June 2014 created a mudslide.
The situation at Minneopa looks more serious to him.
"When I first heard of the slumping down, I took a walk along the south edge of the old side. There are places where the trees and brushes are gone," VanThuyne said.
At least one of the trees rolled onto railroad tracks at the foot of the bluff-side cemetery.
VanThuyne is hoping for dry weather and that the cemetery grounds hold.
"Right now, no graves are impacted by this," he said.
He saw civil engineers in the affected area two weeks ago taking core samples of soil on railroad property. A contracting crew was near the cemetery Monday to estimate repair costs for the slumping bluff.
A three-year project, the first for Minnesota, to map landslides in the state is underway. Freshwater Society Research and Policy Director Carrie Jennings is leading the effort to gather information that could help protect the state's people, property and waterways.
A stretch of the Minnesota River valley between New Ulm and Chaska is one of five areas where Jennings' researchers are gathering data and observing the areas where slopes have failed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.