People are jumping into the Christmas season. Local Christmas tree farms experienced a busier-than-normal weekend as families gathered to pick out a tree.
At Brewery Hill Christmas Tree Farm near Le Sueur, owner Scott Wilson was busy Saturday afternoon directing traffic. The flow of vehicles going in and out of the farm was non-stop and Wilson carefully guided vehicles into parking spots and directed families to various areas of the farm where they could pick out a tree.
“It’s probably going to be a ‘500 day’,” he said, referencing an extra busy day where the farm sells 500 trees.
Wilson and his family opened up a second parking lot across the street to accommodate the traffic.
News outlets across the country are reporting a rise in Christmas tree sales this year. With a surge in COVID-19 cases and pandemic restrictions, buying a Christmas tree is still an available outdoor activity to do. Approximately 25 to 30 million Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. in a typical year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. This is expected to be a bigger year.
“With COVID, I think people just want to get out of the house,” Wilson said.
Numerous shoppers on Saturday said they were buying trees to spruce up their home since they won’t be traveling for the holidays.
Wilson said Brewery Hill might have to shut down for the season after this weekend. It takes about eight years for a tree to grow before it is cut down and used as a Christmas tree, so they have to be careful about how many trees are sold each year.
Some customers are regulars like Chad Hillesheim of St. Peter. He and his wife cut down a tree at Brewery Hill on Saturday. It is their third year doing this and they said it’s a tradition to pick out a tree there. Hillesheim said the farm was much busier than other years they visited.
The warm weather may also have played a role in the high number of people picking up holiday trees this weekend. Saturday was a bright sunny day, with temperatures in the mid 50s.
“It’s a beautiful day for this,” Rachel Hillsheim said.
Jessica Johnson of Austin brought her three children to pick out a 10-foot-tall tree on Saturday. Her family brought two trucks so they could also pick up a tree for her mother.
Johnson hadn’t visited Brewery Hill since she was pregnant with her triplets eight years ago. Her daughter Sophia was in charge and said she was picking out the tree that they would be taking home.
The family decided to drive the two hours to Brewery Hill to pick out a tree this year because Johnson’s father died of cancer earlier this year and going to the farm to pick out a tree was something they had done together.
The Back Forty tree farm near Janesville is doing things differently this year because of the pandemic. They offered “choose and cut” appointments during the weekend for people to come find a tree to prevent too many people from gathering at a time. They also had people pick out a tree and come back at a later day to pick it up.
{diid=”blockColorblindContent”} {/div}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.