MANKATO — As a congregation of about 50 worshippers at Bethel Baptist Church in Mankato gathered for the first time in months for an in-person service Sunday, it was clear they were prepared.
The service was outside, with families gathering in lawn chairs within the parameters of painted blue circles on the grass to maintain a social distance of 6 feet. Several signs scattered throughout the church lawn encouraged social distancing and other guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mask wearing was encouraged but not required.
Gov. Tim Walz announced a week before that faith communities could hold in-person services at 25% capacity beginning May 27, and Bethel, like other local churches, sought to balance gathering together while keeping members safe.
“We’ve been following CDC and MDH guidelines on reopening and have put together a plan for that,” said Randy O’Brien, interim senior pastor at Bethel. “We’ve been doing immense work with signage, with notifications, with talking with people and making plans.”
It’s the first step toward returning to a new normal — next Sunday Bethel is planning a return to indoor services — but O’Brien said he will continue to offer services online as well, as he did this Sunday right before the outdoor service.
Before the pandemic, in-person services at Bethel hovered at about 150 people on a typical Sunday, but online services have been much larger since the church began offering them in March.
“We’ve seen upwards of 400 some weekends in terms of online participation,” O’Brien said. “If we can open, there’s still a lot of people that won’t return until they feel it’s safe, so that online presence is important to us. We’ll probably continue it into the foreseeable future.”
Trish Reedstrom, pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church in North Mankato, said they’ve also been seeing an increase of online worshipers since their last in-person service March 15.
On Sunday the church held two drive-in services in the church parking lot. Congregants listened to the service through an FM transmitter and over the PA system. It’s their first cautious step toward returning to in-person services.
“We had a pretty good turnout,” Reedstrom said. “Half of the parking lot was full, which was about right for both services. We’re planning on moving out to our lawn next week.”
As with Bethel, Reedstrom said online services will continue indefinitely for those who are uncomfortable attending in person. Those online services — led by Reedstrom alone in front of a camera in the church sanctuary — have attracted both members and non-members streaming through Zoom and Facebook. Recorded sermons are uploaded to YouTube for people to view them on their own time.
“Members tell me they have family from far away who join them in watching,” Reedstrom said. “So, I think there’s a sense of community gathering when we are separate.”
She said they’ve held outdoor services in the past, making the transition easier. The drive-in service was the first step; next week congregants will have the option of remaining in their cars or sitting out on the grass in lawn chairs.
“All information points to it being safer to be outside than inside,” Reedstrom said. “It’s really trying to balance our desire to gather and worship together and to do so in as safe a manner as possible for everybody.”
Marquez Nelson, pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in North Mankato, said Sunday was online only, but the church plans to hold outdoor services starting June 6-7. Nelson and church staff asked church members to fill out a survey with comments over how to move forward with in-person services.
“We wanted to make sure that we had unity in our church council for making the decision,” Nelson said. “Our worship board recommended we wait one additional week to make sure that we get the communication ironed out really clearly for our members and to make sure we have our safety practices nailed down.”
A few places of worship, such as Hillside Church in Mankato, held their first indoor services Sunday. People wanting to attend had the choice of three service times to sign up on the church website to ensure attendance is limited to 25% capacity, with a three-seat buffer between each household, designated entry and exit points, ongoing sanitation in all areas and an adjusted seating plan to accommodate social distancing.
As with the other services, lead Pastor Mark Miltimore encouraged church members in a video address on Hillside’s website to continue viewing online sermons if they weren’t comfortable with in-person services yet.
“If you’re uncomfortable with any of this, please stay home and continue to join us online until you’re ready to re-engage once again,” he said.
For O’Brien, having an online presence has been an important way to continue to connect with the Bethel community, but there’s no comparison to being able to see people in person, albeit from a distance.
“It’s just that energy of people being in the same space together,” he said. “That’s important.”
