MANKATO — Several southern Minnesota cities are hoping their water infrastructure projects make the cut in this year’s potential bonding bill.
This comes as state agencies have previously urged at least two to make changes.
This past Thursday, the Senate’s Capital Investment Committee reviewed the bonding proposals, authored by Republican Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake, for Blue Earth, Elysian and Lewisville.
Over in Blue Earth, the city is seeking $7 million to help fund a new water treatment plant.
As Blue Earth Light and Water General Manager Tim Stoner explained, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has previously asked the city to reduce the amount of chlorides hitting the Blue Earth River.
That’s because the city’s water has a hardness problem.
“That means that almost everybody in Blue Earth must use three to four bags of salt every month to control that hardness,” said Stoner.
Stoner said because its existing plant, built in the 80’s, couldn’t process the high levels of chloride, it was pushed into the river, which has negative effects on freshwater fish and other aquatic life.
If the city gets the funding they need, Stoner said improvements will include a centralized reverse osmosis softening system that will reduce the treated water hardness and minimize the community’s need for water softeners and salt usage.
That, in turn, will reduce the amount of salt discharge to the treatment facility and help comply with new requirements.
Costs of the plant were originally around $9 million, but when inflation hit after COVID, that price tag went up.
Now, it’s around $14 million, Stoner said, adding that they tried saving money by raising rates, but it wasn’t quite enough.
To avoid putting even more of the burden on ratepayers, they’re going to lawmakers.
“We have pushed the rates pretty hard in this town, but to make that additional jump ultimately would’ve cost each ratepayer an additional $15 per month just to cover that gap,” Stoner said. “We kind of pushed the community hard enough, we felt it would be a good piece of legislation to help rural Minnesota.”
In addition to bonding money, the project would be funded through a match from Blue Earth Light and Water and grant dollars.
Stoner said the consequences of not getting the project done as soon as they can are two-fold.
“First and foremost, inflation keeps raising the costs of this project,” he said. “Secondly, this is a compliance issue that is requested by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.”
In Elysian, the city is asking for $3.5 million to build its own water treatment plant.
Elysian City Administrator Lorri Kopischke said the plant is needed following a mandate from the Minnesota Department of Health to treat its water for radium, manganese and iron bacteria, adding that the city cannot afford to fund the project on its own.
The city currently has two wells, one of which is not typically used because of its issues with iron bacteria.
But Kopischke said radium levels have been creeping up over the years, with levels exceeding regulation as of 2021.
Kopischke said while their water is safe to drink, a treatment plant is necessary.
The $7 million project would be funded through the bonding bill if passed, in addition to city contributions from water rates and other dollars.
“It would cover the construction of a water treatment plant and treat the water for the three items,” Kopischke said.
“It would also include the infrastructure to transport the water from well number two and well number three to the plant, and then the infrastructure to transport the treated, clean water back to the water tower for distribution.”
Meanwhile, Lewisville is seeking $6.75 million for sewer, stormwater and water tower improvements.
The city needs a new city-wide sewer and water system and road reconstruction associated with these upgrades due to the age and condition of its facilities, a Senate news release said.
Draheim said any bonding bill this year should prioritize water infrastructure projects, adding that he’s disappointed more related projects didn’t make the cut in the $1.9 billion two-part infrastructure package the House passed last Monday.
“If we were to hurry to get a bonding bill done, you’d think our first priority would be clean water across the state, and that isn’t the case,” he said.
Mankato’s wastewater treatment plant did make the cut for funding, with the House slating $11.6 million for the project in its proposal.
Mankato DFLer Rep. Luke Frederick told the Free Press in an interview last week he doesn’t think that’s enough.
“We need more, which is why I continue to advocate, like, just today, before the Capital Investment Committee, advocating for more money coming to Mankato,” he said last Thursday.
Frederick said he’s also pushing for bonding money for Eagle Lake to begin predesign on their water facility project.
The first part of the House’s bonding package, its $1.5 billion bonding bill, passed 91-43, with 10 more votes than needed for it to pass with a super-majority.
Also part of the package, a $400 million cash-only bill, which would take money from the general fund, passed 98-36.
While the bill had bipartisan support in the House, its future in the Senate remains to be seen as lawmakers, like Draheim, continue to push for tax cuts.
“We heard loud and clear that people wanted some kind of tax relief,” he said. “Even though I have projects in my district that could really use some help, I will be a no on the bonding bill until we have that discussion.”
