MANKATO — Parents who’ve been eager to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 won’t have to wait much longer.
Mankato area health care providers are readying to offer doses to children between 6 months and 5 years of age, days after federal regulators opened up eligibility to the age group. Some pharmacies will administer vaccines to children between 3-5 years old.
Pediatric and family medicine clinics will start providing the vaccinations within weeks, before the end of this month at the earliest or into mid-July at the latest.
Minnesota has 320 primary care providers, pediatric and family medicine offices on board to administer doses, which includes Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and Mankato Clinic.
Official vaccine authorization was a long time coming for some parents, said Dr. Katie Smentek, pediatrician at Mankato Clinic.
“Even yesterday I had three parents ask what day they can book their appointment,” she said. “They’ve been waiting for two years for this day; they’re ready.”
Mankato Clinic is awaiting its shipment of Moderna doses, she added, and the hope is they’ll be available before the beginning of July.
Moderna’s vaccine will consist of two doses, while Pfizer has a three-dose vaccine.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato anticipates having vaccines ready for patients during family medicine and pediatric appointments in early to mid July, the health care provider confirmed Tuesday.
Minnesota Department of Health officials expect the state's Mall of America vaccination site, open Wednesday through Friday, to be busy after opening up appointments Sunday.
“This is an important and exciting time for many families as our youngest Minnesotans can now receive important protection against COVID-19 through vaccination,” stated Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a release.
“We know that even young children can get very sick from this virus, and that’s why it’s important for all of us to continue doing everything we can to protect our loved ones and our communities from COVID-19. Now is a great time to make sure the entire family is up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.”
Children aren’t as at risk for serious COVID-19 complications compared to older populations. They’re not immune from risks, however, as noted by the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine official, Dr. Peter Marks, before he and other committee members recommended authorization of the vaccines last week.
The U.S. has had 442 deaths from COVID-19 among children younger than age 4, Marks told the committee.
Many parents see the value of the influenza vaccine in limiting hospitalizations risks, Smentek said, yet the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization during the omicron variant’s surge was even higher.
“While (the COVID-19 death toll in children) doesn’t match the numbers in adults, that’s not a number that we should ignore,” she said. “Kids don’t need to die from this, so if we can get them vaccinated we can bring that number down much more.”
Focusing solely on a child’s personal risk of death or hospitalization from COVID-19 would also overlook how contagious illnesses spread. Children are as effective at transmitting COVID-19 to others as anyone, perhaps even more so due to the difficulties of getting a young child to diligently follow mitigation strategies.
“While kids may not get severely ill, they can transmit it to others who can become severely ill,” Smentek said.
Especially in the first few months, vaccines can still help prevent infections and transmissions, Smentek said. Even if a child had the illness at some point, a vaccine will offer them extra protection.
Despite vaccines being highly effective at limiting COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, surveys over time show most parents remain cautious about vaccinating their child right away.
Kaiser Family Foundation surveying in April found 18% of parents with children under 5 years of age reported they’d “get them vaccinated right away.” Another 27% of parents answered “definitely not.” The largest proportion of parents, 38%, responded saying they’d “wait and see,” while 11% would only vaccinate their child if it was required.
Smentek encouraged parents on the fence to bring their concerns to their health care provider. If they want their child to have extra protection against COVID-19 once schools start up again, she said they should seek out the vaccine sooner rather than later.
