MANKATO — Local college graduates and current students who had hoped for college debt relief were left disappointed after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s plan to wipe away student debt.
In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans. The decision effectively killed the $400 billion plan and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.
“I think it’s a mistake,” said Samuel Liffengren, a Bethany Lutheran College student in Mankato who is majoring in business. “I think that the law in question clearly gives the executive branch the authority to cancel student loans. It’s a broad law but it is not unconstitutional.”
“As a student, I find it really disappointing,” said Emily Lenarz, who graduated from Minnesota State University with her bachelor’s degree this spring and is now poised to enter a master’s program there this fall. “It makes education after high school really limiting for people. I as a student have a lot of debt that I know is going to follow me after school. Knowing the Supreme Court isn’t supporting students is very disappointing.”
Julia Barton graduated from MSU this spring and has $17,000 facing her in student loans. She got a bachelor’s of science in mass media and a minor in marketing.
“This is something I’ve been following,” she said. “I applied because free money, right? But I think their decision will have a big impact, whether that’s for taxpayers or students. Luckily, I don’t have a ton of student debt but anything helps, especially as we as young people move into the workforce. The ruling showed the court’s priorities of where they want money to go.”
Barton went on to say she was a “little disappointed” in the ruling, but it will affect her less personally than it will her fellow college graduates with tens of thousands in loans due.
Liffengren is set to graduate in May 2024 and said he’s well-poised to pay back his $24,000 in student loans at that time as his career path is lucrative enough to cover student debt payments.
“It doesn’t make me feel dread,” he said. “I feel like, as a business major, it will give me sufficient funds to function, and part of that is paying off loans I’ve taken out.”
Others, however, see their debt following them for life.
Lenarz said what she’s giving back to society with her advanced degree in a giving field — speech and language pathology — isn’t being honored by a Supreme Court that shows it doesn’t value her efforts.
“I have to pay for all of my school, as most college students do,” she said. “Knowing the career I’m going into, I know my debt is going to hang onto me for a long time.”
Lenarz is facing staggering debt, with $30,000 owed now and another $40,000 added for her master’s. “And you can’t work during that, which makes it even more difficult,” she said.
“I definitely dread it,” she said of her graduation with her master’s degree in the spring of 2025, “because life is getting more expensive with inflation. Knowing the uncertainty of how soon I’ll be placed in my future career, I definitely dread the debt that will follow me.”
Barton sympathizes and said her current college graduate budget is very tight. A student loan forgiveness plan would’ve been helpful in making ends meet, she said.
“With the job I have, and how much I make, with all of my expenses like rent, utilities, groceries and now having to pay $200-plus a month with my student loans, it’s definitely a tight budget for me,” said Barton, who is now a South Dakota TV reporter.
As for academia, a MSU official reports that he can see both sides of the debt relief dispute.
“From a university’s perspective, we can understand that there are interests on both sides of having debt forgiven as well as having it cover the costs of loans taken out for education,” said David Jones, MSU vice president for student affairs and enrollment management. “We do have a history of being an extremely affordable university, so we believe, if people are thinking about pursuing higher education, our affordability and quality of education will make us attractive.”
