MANKATO — A group of area college students says that while knowing about the damage happening from climate change sometimes frightens them they also have optimism about the future and their ability to help mitigate harm.
Students from Minnesota State University and Gustavus Adolphus College took part in a Zoom forum Friday, talking about their hopes and fears regarding climate change. The event was sponsored by the Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council.
Several students talked about relatively small changes they’ve made in their lives to lower their own carbon footprint.
Gustavus student Tessa Yeager said she doesn’t eat meat and limits her use of single-use plastics. But she said her studies at college are the No. 1 thing preparing her to help in the effort to help reduce problems.
“One of the big things I feel I’m doing is being here at Gustavus and just learning. I’ve learned so much and plan to go into something related to the environment.”
MSU student Carter Hayes said anyone can make small lifestyle changes to help.
“It’s all about lowering your carbon footprint. I ride the bus to MSU every day instead of driving a car.
“Another thing I try to practice is eating lower on the food chain — eliminating a meat source, a big one is eliminating beef. But if you still like meat, you can enjoy sustainably raised fish or chicken,” Hayes said.
Jos Bhandari, a Gustavus student from Nepal, said his country has already seen dramatic problems from climate change.
“The big problem for us is the glaciers melting in the mountains and the floods they cause and the landslides they cause.”
He said Nepal has suffered from many major wildfires.
Gustavus student Lindsay James said she’s experienced climate change’s impact on fires. “I work at a camp (in northern Minnesota) in the summer. We were affected by the wildfires that came in fast and hot.”
On the question of how problems can be mitigated in the future, Gustavus student Aviva Meyerhoff said international steps need to be taken, but real change will come locally.
“There are a lot of reasons to be hopeful. I think it will come down to the actions on the local level ... on-the-ground, local initiatives.”
MSU student Andrew Dooley believes farmers need to be given incentives and help to move away from the current system of growing the same crops over and over and consuming large amounts of diesel, fertilizer and other high-carbon inputs.
“There needs to be more sustainable farming concepts for farmers ... an economic incentive to use them,” he said.
Gustavus student Matt Payne said reining in carbon emissions will require a carbon tax.
“Corporations need to take more responsibility for their emissions, and I think a carbon tax would be a good way to address it,” Payne said. “Without that economic incentive, it’s difficult to make change. But if you’re getting taxed, it pushes them.”
Students said that while they appreciate electric vehicles that dramatically cut carbon emissions, they wonder if they can be a long-term solutions.
Hayes and Payne said that electric vehicles have a big benefit but the electricity needed to run them is still largely made from fossil fuels. And they said the precious metals that need to be mined to make batteries are finite.
Several students said increasing mass transportation and carpooling are a key to transportation problems.
The students also said they were dismayed that climate change is so politicized.
“Something everyone can do to help in their circles with this issue is not pointing the finger at anyone. If you just say you’re wrong, people don’t want to enter a conversation,” Payne said.
