MANKATO — It’s been a challenging decade for colleges and universities with the number of students dropping both nationwide and in Minnesota since 2010.
So area higher education institutions — whether seeing enrollment slightly rising, slightly falling or holding steady — are pleased that it isn’t worse.
At Minnesota State University, 14,297 students are enrolled this fall — up 70 from last year, although the number of traditional full-time students is down.
Looking back 11 years, MSU’s student body is 2% smaller.
“We’re down about 300 (compared to 2008),” said David Jones, vice president of enrollment management at MSU. “Many institutions would be enviable of that change.”
While numbers for St. Cloud State University haven’t been released, it appears Minnesota State will retain its position, gained last year, as the second-largest public university in the state behind the University of Minnesota (which has more than 51,000 students on its Twin Cities campus).
Enrollment at Gustavus Adolphus College is down a hair this year, although the academic strength of its student body may have set a record. Bethany Lutheran College is the essence of stability when it comes to enrollment — 742 students enrolled this fall compared to 743 a year ago.
At South Central College’s North Mankato campus, enrollment is up — which is the reverse of what’s happening at most community colleges and what typically occurs on two-year campuses when the job market is strong.
“We’re up in headcount on both our North Mankato and Faribault campuses,” said SCC President Annette Parker. “We’re up in full-year equivalent on both campuses. ... We have more students and they’re taking more credits.”
Minnesota State
MSU’s high-water mark for enrollment was 16,527 in 1990, a year when St. Cloud was over 17,000. As recently as a decade ago, MSU was nearly 3,000 students smaller than St. Cloud State by some counts.
Not counting private for-profit colleges such as Capella and Walden universities, the headcount this fall at MSU should leave the university ahead of SCSU once again as the second largest school in Minnesota.
“We believe we will be,” Jones said.
MSU’s slight growth is mainly attributable to the growing popularity of the university’s concurrent enrollment program, where high school teachers work with university faculty to teach courses in the students’ home high school. The students then earn both high school and college credit for each course.
Combined with high school students attending on-campus classes, the concurrent enrollment program has boosted the number of high schoolers enrolled at MSU to 668 — up from 428 a year ago.
That has offset a decline in the number of undergraduates transferring to MSU from other colleges and a slight drop in graduate students. Looking at the total number of MSU courses students are taking, the number of “full-time equivalent students” is down 35 — one-half of 1%.
As with many other American universities, MSU is seeing a decline in international students as federal policy has made it more difficult for foreign students to obtain visas to study in the United States. This year 1,268 foreign students representing 90 different countries are enrolled, a reduction from 1,614 two years ago.
MSU is portraying its incoming class as “our most academically prepared class in history,” based on high school grade-point average, class rank and ACT scores. Fifty students reached 30 or higher on the ACT (including one with a perfect score of 36), and 28% of the class had a score of 24 or higher on the entrance exam.
Gustavus Adolphus
In St. Peter, the numbers are simpler because students at Gustavus Adolphus College are almost exclusively full time.
The headcount for 2019 is 2,230 and the full-time equivalent number is 2,224. In 2018, Gustavus had a headcount 2,240 and FTE of 2,210.
Gustavus shoots for a freshman class of between 650 and 670, according to Director of Admission Richard Aune and Associate Vice President of Enrollment Kirk Carlson. Classes of that size best allow the college to meet its preferred faculty-to-student ratios and to not over-stress housing, dining and other student services.
While a university can control the number of applicants accepted, it can’t guarantee what percentage of the accepted applicants will ultimately show up rather than attend a different college. Leading up to 2006, Gustavus saw a couple of freshman classes top 700 and total enrollment set an all-time record of 2,633.
This year’s freshman class is 665, following one of 683 a year ago.
“We are very happy with both of those numbers,” Aune said.
And the quality of the new Gusties is impressive — hitting an average ACT score of 28 for the first time.
Bethany Lutheran
Bethany’s overall numbers are almost identical to last year. While the total number of enrolled students is down one, the full-time equivalent of 641 this year precisely matches 2018-19. But the campus will look and sound a bit more diverse than in the past with students from every continent other than Antarctica.
Despite the more restrictive federal visa policy, 83 international students from 21 countries and six continents are enrolled at Bethany this year.
“We certainly have been doing more international recruiting and it’s really, obviously, increased the diversity on campus, which was a goal,” said Lance Schwartz, director of institutional communication at Bethany.
And in a decade where national and statewide enrollments are trending downward, Bethany has grown as it has added popular new degree programs such as nursing, computer science, engineering science and others.
“Even with the little dip this year, it’s up 21% since the fall of 2015,” he said of Bethany’s headcount.
South Central
Among area schools, South Central College has been swimming most forcefully against the current.
Driven in part by a falling number of graduating high school seniors in Minnesota, the 421,732 students enrolled in the state’s colleges in 2017 was 10% fewer than in 2010, according to the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. For two-year colleges, the decline was more than 20%.
SCC, meanwhile, is growing.
Parker, noting that the average age of SCC students is 26, said enrollment at community and technical colleges is less impacted by the number of graduating high school seniors. Much more of a factor is the job market.
A decade ago, during the height of the Great Recession, unemployed people were flooding into community colleges to enhance their skills and marketability.
“We were bursting at the seams, but that was the result of the economy,” Parker said.
Now, with unemployment rates approaching historic lows, SCC wouldn’t traditionally be seeing growth. Nonetheless, the 2,139 students enrolled on the North Mankato campus is 104 more than last fall. The full-year equivalent is 782, a handful above the figure of a year ago.
Parker attributes it to a number of factors, including the school’s affordability compared to four-year colleges, the quality of its faculty, small class sizes and strong student-support services.
SCC also has been quick to add programs training workers in skills that lead to immediate job offers, often working in partnership with local manufacturers and building-trade organizations.
“We’re really focused on high-demand careers, and that helps,” Parker said.
