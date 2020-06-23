The Free Press
Several area communities are among the 32 Minnesota recipients of recent grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Small Cities Development Program.
The grants, totaling nearly $19 million, were awarded in two rounds and are to be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects.
Area recipients of SCDP grants in the first round of awards are:
• Springfield, $531,300; and Waterville, $287,500.
Area recipients of SCDP grants in the second round of awards:
• Belle Plaine, $603,750; Blue Earth, $317,400; and Mapleton, $345,000.
Funds are to be used for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public infrastructure in small cities and counties. All area recipients will use the funds for projects involving owner-occupied housing. Some of the funds allotted to Belle Plaine will be used for commercial projects.
The grants will help small Minnesota cities move forward with essential improvements to housing and public infrastructure, DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a press release.
The funding comes at a good time to assist Greater Minnesota communities in their recovery from the economic impacts of COVID-19, Grove said.
Cities and townships with populations of less than 50,000 and counties with populations of less than 200,000 may apply for SCDP grants. Eligible projects must meet one of three objectives: benefit people of low and moderate incomes; eliminate slum and blighted conditions; or eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety.
The grants are part of the Community Development Block Grant Program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency.
