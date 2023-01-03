MAPLETON — Brown, Watonwan and Martin counties are among those in southern Minnesota under a no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning.
Cottonwood, Jackson as well as Rock and Nobles counties are also included in the advisory area.
No travel advised means that roadways have deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel, the MnDOT stated in a news release. Drivers are encouraged not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.
There are reports of intermittent whiteout conditions, the release said, adding that some conditions are severe enough that road treatments such as salt or sand are not effective.
The advisories come as 46 Xcel Energy customers in the Mapleton area were without power as of around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Restoration was expected during the noon hour.
Xcel’s website said crews are in the area working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
An ice storm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and a winter weather advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A slow-moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions were expected later Tuesday morning and early afternoon when a heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.