After returning from a mission trip at an orphanage in Thailand last year, Justin and Kelli Neumann felt like their work was far from done.
“We didn’t want it to be a one-week, two-week experience and just come back to our normal lives,” Justin said.
So the Mankato couple established the GROW Thailand Christian nonprofit this year to support the Kae Noi Orphanage, setting out to find donors for each of the children living there.
Sponsorships totaling $38 per month now cover 39 of the 57 children, most of whom escaped conflict and poverty in neighboring Myanmar. The Neumanns returned to the orphanage in July to learn more about the children, resulting in profiles on the nonprofit’s website.
The profiles detail the children’s aspirations, from an 8-year-old girl who wants to be a nurse to a 10-year-old boy who wants to be an English teacher. More heartbreaking information, like how the children ended up at the orphanage, is also included.
One girl’s father was involved in a drug cartel and died from an overdose. Her mother, still in Myanmar, couldn’t financially support the girl on her own.
The parents of two boys sold the children into labor for little more than $30 U.S. dollars. Another family member bought them back and brought them from Myanmar to the orphanage.
Kelli said the stories they heard from the children are what prompted her and her husband to start the nonprofit.
“We connected with the children so deeply that we left there just broken,” she said. “We were basically wrecked.”
Children with no support system or education are highly vulnerable to sex trafficking in Myanmar and Thailand. The mission trip the Neumanns initially went on had an anti-human trafficking and anti-sex trafficking emphasis, which tied into Justin’s law enforcement background — he’s a sergeant with the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Eastside Christian Church in Park Rapids, Kelli’s hometown, organized the missionary work as part of its Beyond Borders programs. The Neumanns started the nonprofit with three others they met on the trips.
Donations to GROW Thailand will go toward the children’s education and basic needs such as food, shelter and medical care. Thailand’s government funds some but not all schooling for youth, while the orphanage leads Bible studies, Sunday school and English lessons.
The Neumanns also hope donations will cover costs for a vehicle. The Kae Noi Orphanage is in the northern Thailand’s remote foothills, hours from big-city medical facilities.
“There are all kinds of little projects, but the biggest one of course is making these sure these kids are taken care of and making sure they have a brighter future,” Justin said.
Donna Perkins, a friend of Kelli’s from Tennessee, sponsors a child at the orphanage and hopes to support more in the future. She said the couple inspired her to offer support.
“They’re just really a powerful young couple,” she said. “To hear them speak, you hear how passionate they are about these children.”
One question the Neumanns hear about their work is why they set out to address a problem across the globe when there are local people in need. Justin said it comes down to what he and his wife witnessed firsthand on their trips, while pointing out their work in Thailand doesn’t prevent them from supporting and participating in local causes.
“You can’t go there and see what we saw, experiencing the kids, and not do something,” he said. “No doubt there are other needs out there, but it’s a tremendous need there.”
To learn more about the Mankato nonprofit, go to grow.reachapp.co.
