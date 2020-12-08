MANKATO — There were 126 new COVID-19 cases reported in the nine-county area on Tuesday and a Brown County resident, age 85-89, died.
The daily local count was 11 fewer than on Monday.
Blue Earth and Brown counties had the most cases in the region:
• Blue Earth County — 29
• Brown County — 25
• Martin County — 15
• Faribault County — 13
• Watonwan County — 12
• Waseca County — 11
• Le Sueur County — 10
• Nicollet County — 6
• Sibley County — 5
Minnesota Department of Health officials reported another 22 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, extending an already difficult December — 434 deaths posted in the first eight days, following more than 1,100 deaths in November.
The new COVID-19 caseload was modest — 3,080 newly confirmed or probable cases — but this reflected very low testing levels, not an improvement in the state’s outbreak, state health officials said.
New hospital admissions continued to ebb from last Tuesday’s record. Still, hospitalizations remain high. Officials say more than 1,600 people remain in the hospital with COVID-19, with more than 350 needing intensive care.
