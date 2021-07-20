MANKATO — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the nine-county area more than doubled compared to Monday, continuing a trend of increased case numbers.
There were 26 new cases locally, compared to 12 reported on Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
There was one new death reported in the state Tuesday, in St. Louis County.
Locally Blue Earth County had six new cases while Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties each reported four new cases.
Watonwan County had two cases and Le Sueur and Sibley counties each had one new case. There were no new cases in Brown County.
Statewide 625 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday.
